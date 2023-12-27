Man identified in fatal shooting at Lawrence bar

The Essex District Attorney’s Office released the name of the man slain early Sunday in a Lawrence bar.
Edward Javier-Perez, 29, was shot at Energy Lounge and later pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital, officials said in statement.
Around 12:20 a.m., Lawrence police responded to 459 Broadway for a report of shots fired at the bar, the statement said.
First responders found Javier-Perez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the district attorney’s office said.
Members of the Lawrence Police Department rendered aid on scene and the victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, authorities said.
No one has been arrested and the investigation is being conducted by Lawrence Police Detectives and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
