Once again, snowplow drivers are in high demand, short supply this winter

State and local agencies say the struggle to hire and retain drivers is a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, which fueled labor shortages across several industries. Climate change has resulted in more snowless winter days in Massachusetts, so the gig isn’t as dependable as it used to be. And plowing snow is a hard job, according to Christopher Cronin, the Town of Andover’s director of public works, and snow plow drivers tend to be older. When they retire, fewer younger people have been willing to take their place, he said.

Several Massachusetts cities and towns are still reeling with a shortage of snowplow drivers, despite beefing up recruitment efforts and incentivizing drivers with bonuses.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the cost of operating a snow plow, including gas and insurance, has surged.

“It’s been going on all along, but in the last two years, it’s accelerated dramatically,” Cronin said of the plow driver shortage. “Finally, things came to head.”

Cities and towns, including Andover, Attleboro, Springfield, and Arlington, have boosted driver pay in addition to offering bonuses.

Last year, Andover significantly raised rates for drivers — from $95 to $125 an hour for workers operating smaller vehicles, and from $144 to $180 for operators of heavy trucks. The town also started reimbursing drivers for gasoline and offering bonuses to drivers who plow every snowstorm of the season.

“We have enough [drivers] to serve the town,” Cronin said, “But we have fewer than the last year.”

Hiring enough drivers to clear the roadways of snow so residents and emergency vehicles can pass safely is a public safety issue, said Michael Tyler, superintendent of Attleboro’s Department of Public Works, which is why the job is so important.

“Traditionally, landscapers and small construction companies would want to participate in citywide snow removal,” Tyler said. “They just don’t want to do it anymore.”

Advertisement

Attleboro has about 100 drivers total, half of whom are municipal workers who drive city-owned equipment. The rest are contractors who use their own vehicles. The city has increased its rates, which range from $115 to $150, in recent years to entice potential hires. The city is also offering a $1,200 stipend to help cover the costs of fuel and insurance, plus a prorated bonus of up to $1,000, depending on the number of snowstorms a contractor plows during the season.

”I think that was able to help us with retaining people for this year, which was exactly what we were hoping to do,” Tyler said of the city’s new financial incentives for drivers. But Tyler would still like to hire at least 10 to 15 more drivers.

Springfield, meanwhile, is luring drivers with an end-of-season $750 performance bonus for drivers, MassLive reported, up from $250 last year. Arlington Town Manager Jim Feeney told WBUR the town is giving its drivers $3,500 regardless of whether or not it even snows.

Cities that haven’t bumped pay are having an even tougher time hiring drivers.

“We have not raised rates this year and have found it challenging to get the same quantity of drivers as other years,” said Ricardo Morales, commissioner of Pittsfield’s Department of Public Services and Utilities, in an email. “Still, we did manage to fill all of our routes, although we recognize that there are more newcomers than other years, which could be a challenge.”

Advertisement

Jonathan Gulliver, state highway administrator for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, said changes in weather patterns have contributed to the plow driver shortage.

A decade ago, Massachusetts was getting consistent snowfall throughout the winter, Gulliver said. But other than a couple of big snowstorms a year, winters in the state have been relatively mild.

“All of that means that it’s not as lucrative of a job as it used to be,” Gulliver said.

MassDOT, which has also raised its base pay, has a snow removal workforce of roughly 3,500 people, but that’s still about 9 percent fewer drivers than the agency has on staff in years past, Gulliver said. MassDOT is still advertising to hire more drivers to create a buffer that will allow the department to more frequently rotate out drivers and equipment in big storms. Overall, however, Gulliver is confident with the state’s preparations.

”We’re really not concerned about any major problems as the winter goes on with that number [of 3,500 drivers],” said Gulliver. “That’s something we’re pretty comfortable with.”

MassDOT is able to redirect snowplow services from communities that don’t see much snowfall to communities that are hit harder, and help cities and towns that might not have the capacity to handle a major storm.

”It’s not unusual for them to reach out to us, and we can come in and help them out for a short time to get them back up and running and on their feet again,” Gulliver said. Meanwhile, he added, “It is very, very rare that we get a storm that’s big enough to deploy all of those [drivers].”

Advertisement

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan. Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.