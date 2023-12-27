State’s first Black probation commissioner wants to help probationers exit the justice system for good

It was those mounting troubles that turned Ifill into a “borderline delinquent” at 17, sitting in the back of a cop car on his way to a juvenile detention facility.

It’s been decades since Pamerson Ifill’s brush with the criminal justice system as a teenager in Barbados, but the state’s newest probation commissioner remembers the trauma of his early years all too well. The lingering grief over his mother’s death from appendicitis. The anger he felt toward the man who mocked her death and stabbed him in the chest during the fight that followed. The longing for revenge that stayed with him for months, until the two boys crossed paths again.

But Ifill also recalls the second chance he was given by a police officer — who, rather than arrest him, chose to introduce him to the national boxing coach — and how that opportunity transformed his life.

As the first Black commissioner of the Massachusetts Probation Service, Ifill hopes probationers — many of them young men of color — will see in him a way forward and that his blueprint for the agency will provide them the resources and support to leave the justice system behind for good.

“My number one asset is the ability to connect with communities that for a long time didn’t see themselves reflected in the organization or at the leadership level,” he said. “I know what it is to experience trauma early ... and given some of my lived experience, I’m able to go out and tell that story.”

A onetime professional boxer who moved to the United States in 1984 to train and compete around the country, Ifill eventually settled at a gym in Brockton and moved into an apartment above the local YMCA. There he encountered dozens of young faces that reminded him of his teenage self: hardening, but not yet hardened. He soon became a supervisor for the YMCA’s Boy’s Shelter Care Unit and found that he liked building relationships with these kids who, like him, hadn’t grown up with much, but thrived once they felt supported.

After getting his associate’s degree from Massasoit Community College and a bachelor’s from Stonehill College, Ifill started as a juvenile probation officer in 1993 and climbed the ranks over the next three decades.

In an interview with the Globe, Ifill said that among his top priorities for the agency was addressing the lack of access to educational and financial support that can prevent many probationers, especially young adults, from successfully closing their case.

“I don’t only want to know what a young person did, I want to know why you did it, and how can we help provide the services to avoid you going further and deeper into the system,” he said. “At the same time, for those people that are real threats to public safety, I want to make sure we have the tools and the skillsets to identify that and protect communities.”

While serving in his most recent role as the state’s deputy commissioner for pretrial services, Ifill designed a text message notification system for criminal defendants that improved court appearance rates and has since been expanded into civil court. Next, he hopes to expand the hours that probationers can check in with their probation officer to include some nights and weekends, so that people aren’t forced to choose between skipping a check-in or skipping work. And while the agency has already tried expanding transportation aid to probationers — providing CharlieCards and experimenting with Lyft to help improve court attendance — Ifill said probation officers can do more to meet community members where they are.

“We’re asking probation officers, if somebody can’t get to you, part of our community supervision strategy is to visit them at home, visit them at work, visit them wherever,” he said. “If people are struggling socioeconomically, we have that capacity.”

Ifill also plans to do a “major policy review” and revise some of the agency’s guidelines to reward progress, instead of punishing setbacks. That could include ending someone’s probation early if they have consistently demonstrated good behavior.

Another priority is investing in the mental health and well-being of his staff and boosting the number of people of color working for the agency, Ifill said. As of 2021, just over 36 percent of probation officers were people of color, according to state data — a percentage Ifill said he’d like to see grow significantly during his tenure.

Those who’ve worked with him over the years hailed him as both a dreamer and a doer with a long track record of championing diversity and inclusion efforts within the Trial Courts.

“He’s been a prime mover, if you will, around the cultural appreciation and diversity issues, beginning in the probation department but then more broadly across the entire trial court,” said Vincent Lorenti, currently director of the Office of Community Corrections, who first met Ifill when the two worked together at the office in the late 1990s.

Lorenti said Ifill’s commitment to reform was evident both internally and through his interactions with the community. His efforts ranged from pioneering the Trial Court’s first cultural appreciation day, which has since become an annual weeklong event, to insisting that probation officers not use terms like “gangbangers” to refer to the community members they serve.

“I’m really inspired by him just because he has a vision around a more effective, community-oriented approach towards the criminal legal system,” Lorenti said. “It’s kind of an intangible quality ... people want to follow him because they know how committed he is trying to see things change.”

William Mitchell, the chief probation officer at Newton District Court, remembers Ifill bringing the same attitude to Suffolk Superior Court when he was hired as the chief probation officer for the court in 2011. Mitchell, who worked in Suffolk Superior under six different chiefs, said Ifill “definitely stood out” because of the latitude he gave probation officers to adapt their approach to the individualized needs of probationers.

Rather than asking staffers whether they had remembered to verify a person’s address or source of income, Mitchell said, Ifill challenged probation officers to consider “what we can do to make them succeed.”

“A lot of times as probation officers, myself included, once you read the conditions, you saw the criminal record, you read the police report, it’s just human nature to identify an individual,” Mitchell said. “Commissioner Ifill saw more to a person ... not why they were there, but what they could become.”

