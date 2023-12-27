Mayor Wu’s home swatted with false 911 call on Christmas

According to a police report, a 911 caller reported shooting his wife at the mayor’s Roslindale address at about 5:30 p.m. An officer who was on the mayor’s detail reported that she heard no shots, and responding officers were told by people at the scene that they were fine, according to the report, which redacted names.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home was swatted with a 911 call reporting a nonexistent shooting at her address on Christmas, records show.

“For better or worse, my family are a bit used to it by now, and we have a good system with the department,” Wu told the station.

Indeed, it’s not the first time political opponents have targeted Wu’s two-family house she shares with her husband, two children, and mother. Anti-vaccination protesters picketed her home in years past.

For weeks, a small group of protesters who opposed Wu’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for city workers gathered outside her home, banging drums, blowing whistles, and shouting starting at 7 a.m. Wu, who is the first elected female and person of color to be the city’s mayor, said she tried not to take the protests personally, but lamented the disruption for her neighbors and family.

The persistent ruckus outside her home also prompted Wu to push and eventually sign a controversial proposal that curtailed the hours protesters could target a private home.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.