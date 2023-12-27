The 5 most expensive homes that sold in Rhode Island in 2023

Newport County ranked first in luxury second home transactions in the US, in 2023, according to a newly published report by Pacaso , a national company that offers fractional home ownership. The county — which includes the coastal cities of Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton, and Little Compton — saw a 64 percent increase in home purchases of more than $1 million, with an average sale price of a little over $2 million, according to the report.

NEWPORT, R.I. — For generations, Newport County has been a favorite destination for esteemed families like the Kennedys and the Vanderbilts. More than 100 years since the Gilded Age put the seaside city on the map, the appeal of its coastline and extravagant history does not seem to be going away.

The second-home buying trends in Newport also mirror the booming wealth moving into other parts of New England. Maine’s York County, which includes Kennebunkport, and Cumberland County, which includes Portland, saw a 16 percent and 14 percent increase in second home transactions, respectively.

In Connecticut, second-home buyers in Fairfield County rose by 14 percent, where towns such as Greenwich saw an even higher number of New Yorkers moving to the suburbs. The average sale price in the county in 2023 hovered around $2.21 million.

“In today’s dynamic real estate landscape, it’s no surprise to witness metro-adjacent counties like Fairfield... leading the charts in second home transactions,” said Austin Allison, Pacaso’s CEO and co-founder. “With the onslaught of hybrid back-to-office policies by several companies, home buyers are seeking the perfect blend of spacious, nature-centric living, all while maintaining the convenience of a short train ride to the city.”

Here are the most expensive homes that sold in Rhode Island in 2023.

5. The “Highland Lodge” at 2 Ninigret Ave., Westerly

Sale Price: $8.5 million

Listing Agent: Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass

Seller’s Agent: Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass

Year Built: 1900

Rooms: 14

What makes it unique: The more than 5,000-square foot home at 2 Ninigret Ave. in Westerly’s Watch Hill neighborhood has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, an in-ground pool, and plethora of patios and decks. According to the listing, the house has been “thoughtfully maintained through history with its charm and character,” and was “move-in ready” at the time of the sale.

Home history: The “Highland Lodge” was purchased by sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd and his wife Ann for $8.5 million in August. The couple, who were living in Los Angeles, purchased the property in cash, and it marked the highest sale in Westerly for the year at the time. The previous owners purchased the property for $1.75 million in September 2001, according to property records.

The property at 179 Indian Ave. in Portsmouth, R.I., which sold for $8.55 million in October 2023. Todor Tsvetkov Photography

The living room inside 179 Indian Ave. in Portsmouth, R.I. ANTHONY CRISAFULLI

4. 179 Indian Ave., Portsmouth

What makes it unique: The $8.55 million purchase of 179 Indian Ave. in October marked the highest residential sale in Portsmouth’s history. Sited on nearly two waterfront acres, this contemporary home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property also includes 200 feet of Sakonnet River frontage.

Home history: Unlike many of the other pricey home sales in Rhode Island that reach into the multi-millions, this new property was just constructed in 2021. The previous owners purchased the lot for $2 million in July 2016, according to property records. It was also sold for $1.275 million in May 2012.

3. 87 Kingstown Road, Unit #N4, Richmond

Sale Price: $10.9 million

Listing Agent: Jerry Sahagian of Preserve Realty, LLC

Seller’s Agent : Jerry Sahagian of Preserve Realty, LLC

Year Built: 2022

Rooms: 14

What makes it unique: Nestled on a property of 3,600 acres, this fully-furnished home that’s part of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences boasts a cigar and wine lounge, two jacuzzi tubs, sauna, and theater room. The home overlooks the property’s wooded grounds and all of the homes on the property have access to amenities like 100 miles of walking trails, a golf course, equestrian center, clubhouse with a restaurant and lounge, spa and fitness center, fly fishing, an indoor firing range, sporting clay courses, and more. Also on site are tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts.

An aerial view of the home located at 8 Popon Road in Westerly, R.I. Lila Delman Compass

The home located at 8 Popon Road in Westerly, R.I. Town of Westerly

2. 8 Popon Road, Westerly

Sale Price: $14 million

Listing Agent: Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass

Seller’s Agent: Leslie Lambrecht of Olga B. Goff Real Estate

Year Built: 1910

Rooms: 17

What makes it unique: The home located at 8 Popon Road in Westerly was first constructed in 1910 and has nine bedroom and seven bathrooms. Sitting on more than two acres in the Watch Hill neighborhood, the property has an in-ground pool and a dock on Foster Cove Road.

Home history: According to real estate records, the previous owners had purchased the Popon Road home in 1986. Joyal declined to provide any further history on the home at the request of the buyers.

1. Sea View Villa at 333 Tuckerman Ave., Middletown

What makes it unique: The historic Sea View Villa mansion first listed on the market for $25 million in August 2022, marking the first time this massive 11-bedroom home had been for sale in three generations. On a bluff at the tip of Easton’s Point, the home offers views that span from Martha’s Vineyard to Block Island.

Home history: Sea View Villa was built in 1881 by Zachariah Cantey Deas, a wealthy general from the South who was born into a cotton empire. He fought in the Mexican and Civil wars, while also owning a seat on the New York Stock Exchange. In 1945, one week after World War II ended, Tony and Mary Spiratos purchased the home. Tony Spiratos owned The Valet Cleaners of Newport, a dry cleaning company that catered to the US Navy Fleet that was stationed in Newport throughout the war. After purchasing the home, the couple converted the main house into a multi-unit residence. Over the years, and particularly in the 1950s and 1960s, they hosted celebrity guests, business tycoons, authors, foreign officers, heads of states, and even members of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s cabinet and White House staff.

