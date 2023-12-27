Steve Coyle, development chief who brought out ‘the best in Boston’, dies at 78

“When there’s one pound of bacon and 28 hands, you become a pragmatist,” he once told the Globe. “The ideologues starve.”

As the 10th born of 14 children in his Irish Catholic family, Mr. Coyle knew from when he first started to walk that spirit of compromise and an occasional well-placed elbow were essential to getting anything done.

While running the Boston Redevelopment Authority in the 1980s and early ‘90s, Steve Coyle brought more than just legal and technical savvy to the job of helping shape the city’s skyline.

Mr. Coyle, who counted among his greatest accomplishments the redevelopment of the Charlestown Navy Yard and finding the site, near Faneuil Hall, for the New England Holocaust Memorial, was 78 when he collapsed and died Dec. 18 in his Vienna, Va., home.

“The key to succeeding in Boston is appreciating the city,” he told the Globe in 2014. “At the end of the day, you are working for the city — the city that was, the city that is, and the city that you are helping to create.”

During his 30s, Mr. Coyle served in President Carter’s administration as deputy undersecretary in the Department of Health and Human Services and as executive assistant to HHS Secretary Patricia Roberts Harris.

Then Mr. Coyle moved his family to California, where he received a degree from Stanford Law School, though he never practiced. He was in California, working for renowned architect John Carl Warnecke, when Mayor Raymond L. Flynn asked him to be director of the Boston Redevelopment Authority.

Mr. Coyle said no, then reconsidered and accepted after Flynn flew out to personally persuade him.

“Steve was very special,” Flynn said of Mr. Coyle’s approach to approving, rejecting, or fine-tuning development proposals.

“It wasn’t about him,” Flynn said. “It was about making things better — bringing out the best in people and bringing out the best in Boston.”

During planning for the Central Artery/Tunnel Project — the Big Dig — Mr. Coyle was an early champion for what became a signature part of Boston.

While officials considered what to do with the space left open above ground once the highway was buried below, Mr. Coyle commissioned different approaches and settled on supporting keeping much of the land as a string of parks. Along with aesthetic considerations and public enjoyment, he knew the air rights for that land would have been very attractive to developers.

He wanted to direct their attention elsewhere, toward initiating development in neighborhoods such as Roxbury and Charlestown.

“Steve Coyle really called the shots on what later became the Kennedy Greenway,” said Frederick P. Salvucci, who was state secretary of transportation in the second administration of Governor Michael S. Dukakis.

Mr. Coyle also pushed a concept known as parcel-to-parcel linkage. The term meant that a developer who wanted to build at a choice downtown location would also have to build in an economically disadvantaged neighborhood.

The process was complicated enough politically that some projects came to full fruition years later, long after Mr. Coyle left the BRA and Boston.

“Steve was a one-of-a-kind, unique individual. He had a passion for getting things done that other people thought weren’t possible,” said Ron Homer, former chief executive of Boston Bank of Commerce, a successor to Boston’s first Black-owned bank.

“He was not only interested in social justice,” said Homer, who is now chief strategist, US impact investing, for RBC Global Asset Management, “he was interested in economic development and the idea that you could marry the two and maybe make more money than you would if you had not incorporated those goals.”

Born in Waltham on Sept. 28, 1945, Stephen Francis Coyle got an early start proving the impossible could be possible. Entering the world a couple of months premature, he was rushed to an incubator and a priest was summoned to offer last rites before his parents had time to give him a name.

“A Protestant doctor named him Stephen, a Jewish nurse named him Frank, and the priest changed it to Francis,” said Mr. Coyle’s daughter, Elena Coyle, a lawyer who lives in Chappaqua, N.Y.

Mr. Coyle’s mother was Margaret Flaherty Coyle and his father was William Coyle, an inventor who became ill and unable to work when Stephen was entering his teens.

At 13, he got a job operating a factory press and also was a caddy. He graduated from St. Mary’s High in Waltham and was offered a scholarship at the College of the Holy Cross.

“I was going to be the first male in my family’s history to go to college,” he told the Globe in 1986. “I’m sure in the Old Country, back before Cromwell, they all went. But in that intervening 400 years or so, nobody had.”

Unimpressed with Holy Cross, he left immediately, catching a bus to New York City and bumming around in a leather jacket and toting a knapsack of books — " ‘1,000 Years of Irish Poetry,’ the Philadelphia Scriptures version of the Bible, the collected poems of William Butler Yeats,” he recalled.

Eventually returning home, he made such an impression while auditing classes at Brandeis University that a professor asked him to apply as a student. Mr. Coyle financed his education colorfully: washing dishes in the cafeteria, working as a night watchman, and running numbers in Revere.

“That’s where I developed this extraordinary facility to calculate figures in my head,” he said. “It wasn’t from the nuns.”

Upon graduating from Brandeis, he served as Waltham’s youngest city councilor and directed the housing authorities in Waltham and Dedham. He received a master’s from the Harvard Kennedy School and headed to Washington in 1977 to his Health and Human Services positions.

In 1970, he married Maria Lynn Chaffee, who had been Miss Massachusetts in 1967. They met when she worked on his first City Council campaign, and she became an attorney, too.

“He was so head over heels in love with my mother,” Elena said. “I think she knocked his socks off.”

After his 1984 to 1992 tenure at the Boston Redevelopment Authority, Mr. Coyle became chief executive of the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust, where he helped oversee some $14 billion in projects that included nearly 100,000 housing units.

“Steve’s stewardship of the organization helped the HIT become what it is today,” the organization said in a statement, adding that “he was the kindest of souls who touched countless lives and careers.”

In addition to his wife, Maria, and daughter Elena, Mr. Coyle leaves another daughter, Lisa of Baltimore; a son, William of Vienna, Va.; three brothers, Brian of Meredith, N.H., Michael of Morehead City, N.C., and David of Vernon, Conn.; two sisters, Peggy Shanks of Simsbury, Conn., and Mary of Beavercreek, Ohio; and five grandchildren.

Steve and Maria Coyle. Coyle Family

A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary Church in Waltham, where Mr. Coyle had served as an altar boy and where he and Maria married.

Though his resume and intellect could have brought him much higher paying jobs, Mr. Coyle preferred positions that provided greater opportunities to improve lives.

“He never cared about money,” Elena said. “He wanted to help people. He wanted to make a difference.”

Larger than life at home and at work, she said, “he was like this great magician who through sheer force of will could bring the most beautiful and marvelous things into existence.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.