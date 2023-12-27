Teenager shot in Dorchester

A teenager suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot late Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.
At approximately 3 p.m., Boston police responded to 63 Bellevue St. where they located the teenage boy, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesman.
The teenager was transported to a hospital, he said.
The boy’s condition was not known Wednesday night.
There are currently no suspects in the shooting, Villaneuva said.
The investigation is ongoing.
