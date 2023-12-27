fb-pixelTeenager shot in Dorchester - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Teenager shot in Dorchester

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2023, 24 minutes ago

A teenager suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot late Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

At approximately 3 p.m., Boston police responded to 63 Bellevue St. where they located the teenage boy, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesman.

The teenager was transported to a hospital, he said.

The boy’s condition was not known Wednesday night.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting, Villaneuva said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

