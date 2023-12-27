Three people injured in shooting in Lynn

Three people were seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Lynn, police said.
At approximately 8:32 p.m. officers responded to the area of 39 State St. and located the three victims, who were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Lynn police Lieutenant Rick Connick.
Connick said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident and the investigation is “active and ongoing.”
Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.
