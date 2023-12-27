Thursday will see rain, and Friday too, in Southern New England

The core of the accumulating rain is going to fall in the wee hours of the morning Thursday and continue through midday. After that, the rain will taper off to showers but if you’re looking for bright, sunny skies you’re going to have to wait until later in the weekend.

Rain on Wednesday evening was heaviest across Pennsylvania and New York and was continuing to move towards the northeast. And as the rain arrives across Southern New England overnight Wednesday it will become steadier.

With the cloud cover and the precipitation, temperatures will not change very much between the day and the night the rest of the week. Look for high temperatures in the 40s and low temperatures around 40 into Saturday.

Total rainfall will be anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a quarter. This will just add to the above-average rainfall we have seen so far in December. It’s likely that most areas will have had over 6 inches of rain in this final month of 2023.

Rainfall will be quite uniform through Thursday across New England. NOAA

The predicted radar loop below shows the most concentrated area of rain moving through our area during Thursday, followed by just lingering showers. Notice over time, heading into Friday, there’s more space between the green, which is a sign of the rain becoming less steady.

Rainfall will be heaviest Thursday but will linger as showers into Friday. WeatherBell

There still could be a lingering shower Saturday, but I think you can plan on a blend of clouds and sunshine much of that day.

Sunday will be the brightest day of the upcoming weekend, and of course the final day of 2023. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and for anybody planning on heading out for First Night activities it conditions will certainly be cold but not anything severe. You can look for readings around freezing at midnight.

The start of January looks to feature temperatures about where you would expect — nothing too cold, nothing too warm. As a matter of fact the 8-14 day outlook, which takes us into the second week of the month, shows an equal spread between average, warmer than average and colder than average temperatures.

When you see this on the long range forecast, it generally leads to seasonal weather. When looking at the long range it’s all probability, and with neither cold or warm leading the pack average tends to win out.

Average temperatures for January are expected to be seasonal during the first week and into the second week of the month. NOAA

I don’t see any clear-cut sign of snow, but if you’re wanting to hang your hat on something the European model does give us a chance in that second week on January of some measurable snow. Remember it will snow, we’ve never had a winter without it, and this isn’t going to be the first.

The weather pattern may introduce a chance of snow in the second week of the January. The European model above has the greatest chance near the 10th of the month. WeatherBell



