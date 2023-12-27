Winthrop police lieutenant charged with child rape, indecent assault on a child, officials say

A Winthrop police lieutenant is facing charges of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and has been placed on administrative leave from the department, officials said Wednesday.

James Anthony Feeley was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in the East Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday, court records show. There was not an attorney listed for Feeley and the outcome of the arraignment was not yet available.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office confirmed that Feeley is a lieutenant with the Winthrop Police Department, which released a brief statement on the case Wednesday morning.