Both parties are preparing to spend big in 2024 races up and down the ballot

The Globe reached out to political strategists, outside spending entities, party committees, and campaign finance experts to get the lay of the spending landscape next year and to see what to watch as campaign season shifts into high gear.

With the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives all potentially up for grabs, 2024 is going to be a highly competitive and consequential election.

WASHINGTON — The last several election cycles have seen record-breaking raising and spending in states across the country, and many political observers expect this coming year will only push those records higher.

The presidential race

The top of the ticket, which polling suggests is likely to be a rematch between President Biden and former president Donald Trump, will set much of the tone for the 2024 election.

Advertisement

Christmas gifts were seen on the stage during a commit to caucus rally for former president Donald Trump on Dec. 19 in Waterloo, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

“The trend line we’ve seen over the last few elections is pretty clear. Every presidential cycle . . . has been record-breaking in terms of the overall amount spent on the election. So I don’t think there’s any reason to think that would change in this cycle,” said Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center. “When that’s the case for the top-of-the-ticket race, that tends to trickle down to the down-ballot races, too.”

It’s shaping up to be a competitive and expensive general election. In the meantime, Trump is leading the GOP primary by a wide margin, according to public polling, and there is plenty of spending already happening.

In a statement, Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC that supports Trump, indicated the group’s focus would be ensuring that the former president’s record is known to voters.

Other candidates have also had critical support from outside groups. Americans for Prosperity Action — a powerful Koch-aligned political group that supports former UN ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign — has spent more than $4 million and reached out to more than 250,000 voters to support her since they endorsed her in November, said Bill Riggs, an AFP Action spokesman. And throughout the primary, Never Back Down has been a lifeline — and source of tension — for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Advertisement

A flier in support of Nikki Haley, a Republican candidate for president, from the super PAC Americans for Prosperity Action was left on the door of a home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dec. 19. JORDAN GALE/NYT

On the Democratic side, Biden also has his fair share of groups dedicated to reminding voters what he’s accomplished since taking office. Unite the Country plans to spend in the $25 million range. It anticipates a focus on voters who say they do not want to vote for Trump or for Biden, because the group believes those voters have a higher likelihood of voting for Biden if they go to the polls, said Amanda Loveday, a senior adviser to the super PAC.

As the year goes on and the primary turns to the general election, look for much of the spending for both parties to center in competitive states that helped pave the way for Biden to win the White House in 2020, including Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Expensive Senate races

The cycle’s Senate battleground will likely revolve around Montana, Ohio, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada, where Senate Democrats must defend seats that will determine control of that chamber. Some of those race dynamics are still shaking out, such as whether Senator Kyrsten Sinema, now an independent, decides to run for reelection and make Arizona a three-way race, but there’s little doubt that both parties there will be spending early and often.

Advertisement

“You’re going to have a handful of states that are going to be incredibly costly, given that the map is fairly well defined right now,” said Jesse Hunt, a Republican strategist who has in the past worked for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, noting that Republicans might have already notched a win thanks to the retirement of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, Democrats’ best chance of holding that state’s seat.

That leaves at least two major targets for Republicans: Democrats Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Senator Jon Tester of Montana, who both represent states Trump won last cycle.

Meanwhile, Democrats have fewer options to flip seats, which means fewer opportunities to spend offensively. Florida and Texas, which have eluded them for years, will be some of the best pick-up opportunities. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has launched digital ads against Republican incumbents Rick Scott and Ted Cruz, who are up for reelection and represent Florida and Texas respectively.

A House majority road through Democratic states

With a razor-slim majority, Republicans will be trying to hold on to a House that has been defined by chaos in its leadership and ranks in recent months, after former speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by his conference. They’re entering the election year with a new leader whose fund-raising prowess will be tested for the first time on an enormous stage.

“It sets them back quite a bit, and it’s probably one of the reasons why the House looks like one of Democrats’ best chances of keeping a lever of power in 2025,” said David Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst at Cook Political Report. He added that new Speaker Mike Johnson has “nowhere near the fund-raising experience or reach of Kevin McCarthy,” who has long played a key recruiting and mentoring role for the party.

Advertisement

That follows a 2022 cycle in which Democrats avoided large midterm losses that were expected to give Republicans broader margins, though the National Republican Congressional Committee did announce an off-year November fund-raising record of $9 million in mid-December.

One unusual dynamic this cycle is that some of the most competitive and expensive seats in the House will not be in presidential election battlegrounds: There will be a big focus on competitive New York and California seats, weak spots for Democrats in the last midterm races.

The House Majority PAC, a major Democratic super PAC focused solely on House races, announced a combined $80 million spending plan on those two states earlier this year, focusing on almost a dozen California and New York Republican-held seats in districts that Biden won in 2020.

Growing engagement on the state level

When the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion in 2022 and kicked the issue back to the states, it brought into focus how much power local elected officials can have on some of the highest-profile issues.

Jessica Post, outgoing president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which focuses on electing Democrats to statehouses, said DLCC’s budget in 2016 was $16 million. In 2024, she said it’s projected to spend $60 million.

Advertisement

“I think that reflects the amount of interest in state races,” Post said. “It’s very clear that our supporters are understanding, and we’re attracting new folks that understand, it’s the year of the states and so much power is in state legislatures.”

Ballot measures, especially those around abortion, are also set to be a huge factor on the state level. So far, they’ve been a boon for abortion access advocates, as voters have sided with abortion rights and given momentum to Democrats. In Ohio, which had an abortion constitutional amendment in November, money poured into the state because of the issue. Several other states, including Florida and Arizona, are working to add abortion questions to their ballots.

Democrats are playing catch-up to Republicans’ decades-long lead of building power on the local level. In 2022, they won state legislatures in Michigan and Minnesota that they will be working to keep. Other areas where they are hoping to make gains include Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Arizona.

“There’s no question it’s going to be better in 2024 than it was in the dark days of 2016,” said Daniel Squadron, a cofounder of The States Project, a Democratic group focused on state-level races, of fund-raising on that level. “The question is, will it be enough?”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.