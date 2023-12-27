Prosecutors ask judge to keep Trump from claiming partisan attack in trial

Ever since Trump was charged this summer with plotting to overturn the 2020 election, he and his lawyers have sought to frame the indictment as a retaliatory strike against him by President Joe Biden. Trump has also placed such claims at the heart of his presidential campaign, even though the charges were initially returned by a federal grand jury and are being overseen by an independent special counsel, Jack Smith.

The move by the prosecutors was designed to keep Trump from overtly politicizing his trial and from distracting the jury with unfounded political arguments that he has often made on both the campaign trail and in court papers related to the case.

Federal prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to keep former President Donald Trump and his lawyers from claiming to the jury in his upcoming election interference trial that the case had been brought against him as a partisan attack by the Biden administration.

Molly Gaston, one of Smith’s senior assistants, asked Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is handling the election case in US District Court in Washington, to keep Trump’s political attacks as far away from the jury as possible.

“The court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation,” Gaston wrote, “and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding.”

The 20-page motion was filed two weeks after Chutkan effectively froze the case in place as an appeals court considers Trump’s broad claims that he is immune from prosecution. Last week, the Supreme Court declined to hear the question of the immunity immediately, although the justices are likely to take up the issue after the appeals court completes its highly accelerated review.

In her motion to Chutkan, Gaston acknowledged that the deadlines in the case were currently on hold because of the appeal. But she said that the special counsel’s office had nonetheless decided to abide by them “to promote the prompt resumption of the pretrial schedule” after the immunity issue is decided.

It was not the first time that Smith’s team has sought to nudge the case forward during the pause, moves that have prompted outrage from Trump’s lawyers. The former president’s legal team has often worked in the opposite direction, using every lever at its disposal to slow the case down.

Trump’s lawyers are hoping to push the case off until after the 2024 election is decided. If that were to happen and Trump were to win the race, he would have the power to simply order the charges against him to be dropped.

New York Times

Bidens to ring in New Year in St. Croix

WASHINGTON — President Biden left the drizzly skies of Washington behind Wednesday and flew to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands, where he and Jill Biden, the first lady, intend to ring in the new year.

The Bidens, along with their granddaughter Natalie, stepped off Air Force One and headed to a waiting SUV to start their weeklong vacation.

The Bidens are spending the week at the beachfront villa of friends and longtime Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville.

The three-bedroom home, which is listed on Airbnb for $700 per night, has an infinity pool, private beach access, and unobstructed views of Buck Island Reef National Monument.

But work has a way of intruding on even the most secluded getaways, especially if you’re the president.

The trip comes as Biden faces pressure to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a wider regional conflict. On Tuesday, he authorized strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq in retaliation for a series of assaults and a drone attack on Christmas Day that left three American troops wounded and one in critical condition.

Later in the day, the administration said Biden had spoken to the emir of Qatar about the hostages being held by Hamas and the effort to get more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The White House declined to discuss the president’s expected meeting schedule while in St. Croix or who will be accompanying the first couple.

The visit to St. Croix is Biden’s second as president. But the Bidens have traveled there more than a dozen times over the years.

The tropical escape is likely to be a respite for Biden before the start of an intense 2024 presidential campaign season.

While the economy has shown significant signs of improvement since the pandemic (“Start reporting it the right way,” a frustrated Biden scolded reporters this week), Americans are still expressing anxiety. At the same time, the Democratic Party is deeply fractured over Biden’s support of Israel in its war against Hamas.

The president is entering the new year with a persistently low job approval rating. But campaign officials have indicated that the president will double down on a message that his administration’s policies are bolstering national security and the economy. In January, the campaign has planned a major push in South Carolina to drive voter turnout before a Democratic primary in February.

New York Times

Ramaswamy halting TV advertising, says it’s ineffective

The presidential campaign of Vivek Ramaswamy is halting its TV advertising in the crucial final stretch leading up to the first nominating contests in January, arguing its resources are better used elsewhere as the first-time candidate lags behind several rivals in polls of the Republican race.

The unusual move stirred some speculation that Ramaswamy might drop out and endorse former president Donald Trump, the overwhelming polling leader in the GOP race, whom Ramaswamy — more than any of his rivals — has defended and emulated. But his campaign said it was not pulling back on spending and sought to project optimism about its future.

Ramaswamy and his team said they simply were ditching an ineffective medium and retooling for the stretch run before the mid-January Iowa caucuses, even as they did not explicitly rule out the possibility of bowing out. “Big surprise coming on Jan 15,” Ramaswamy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, noting, “We’re doing it differently.”

Trump himself weighed in Tuesday on his social media site, Truth Social. “He will, I am sure, Endorse me,” he said of Ramaswamy. “But Vivek is a good man, and is not done yet!”

Once a little-known entrepreneur, Ramaswamy seized the spotlight at the first GOP debate in August and struck a chord with some in the Republican base. But he also proved polarizing and didn’t translate the interest into sustained momentum in early nominating states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, where Trump’s challengers need to make a splash. Ramaswamy is mired in the single digits in polls, with the long shot fight to displace Trump increasingly boiling down to former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Advertisement

Tens of millions in TV advertising from Trump’s opponents has yet to dent his large lead in the primary, a fact Ramaswamy highlighted in his statement on X.

Washington Post