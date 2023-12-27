Warren, Markey shine a much-needed light on prison health care

During that time the adequacy of those services and the treatment of the incarcerated has attracted the attention of the US Justice Department, the Disability Law Center, and several prisoners’ rights advocacy groups. Now it is the state’s two US senators who have zeroed in on the role of Wellpath, questioning its role at the national level and adding, “we are also deeply concerned about Wellpath’s operations in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in particular.”

Since 2018, Massachusetts has outsourced health care services for all of those incarcerated in its prison system — some 6,000 individuals — to an out-of-state, for-profit health services behemoth.

Advertisement

The letter, sent by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey to Wellpath executives and its private equity owner H.I.G. Capital, and first reported by MassLive, comes as state officials face a decision next year (bids are scheduled to be opened Jan. 29, 2024) on whether to renew the contract that has given the firm control over all prison health services since 2018.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

“Some of the most serious complaints against Wellpath include reports of time-sensitive care being delayed; outright denials of care; inadequate staffing; Wellpath staff members’ negligence and failure to follow physician treatment plans or Wellpath’s own policies; and the inappropriate use of restraints and solitary confinement for people with mental health needs,” the senators said in the letter.

To that end, the senators sent the firm a list of 23 questions about staffing levels, the licensure of its personnel, and how it intends to deal with the needs of the aging population in Massachusetts prisons (some 15 percent of those incarcerated by the state are over age 60). It also raised questions about the firm’s possible lobbying efforts and its political contributions. The answers are due Jan. 8, 2024.

Advertisement

The company said it is “proud of the work it does in Massachusetts and around the country to provide high-quality care to hundreds of thousands of patients every year” in a statement to MassLive. “We put patients at the center of everything we do and our clients count on us for our professionalism, our innovative approach and our world-class health care providers.”

But a quick glance at the firm’s website is revealing. As of Tuesday, the site listed 116 Massachusetts job openings — nearly all at Department of Correction facilities. (Wellpath also serves prison facilities in Essex and Worcester counties.) Most of the jobs are for mental health staff (34) or nursing staff (54). But state prisons are also seeking two physicians, two dentists, two psychiatrists, and a psychologist. DOC officials told the editorial board that Wellpath has reported to them that 81 percent of its positions are filled.

Warren and Markey, however, charged that Wellpath “routinely understaffs some of its facilities,” citing in particular MCI-Norfolk, where about a fifth of the population is over age 60. But at various times in 2022 the facility lacked a medical director, a director of nursing, and mental health clinicians, the senators noted.

At the moment Wellpath is advertising for 20 jobs at the maximum security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center and for 14 at Bridgewater State Hospital, which serves those with complex mental health needs.

The Disability Law Center, which monitors Bridgewater at the direction of the Legislature, in a report issued last summer, said it found “health and safety risks and serious rights violations abound at the Department of Correction facility run by contractor Wellpath.”

Advertisement

“Commonwealth agencies should not be contracting with entities, like Wellpath, that do not staff to comply with state law on chemical restraint and involuntary medication administration,” the report said.

The report also faulted Wellpath for denying basic medical care. One man interviewed for the report after his transfer to a Department of Mental Health facility was put on an appropriate diabetic diet and given “the correct medication for his Type 1 diabetes which BSH had refused to provide due to cost.” Another did not get treatment for his Hepatitis C until his transfer to a DMH hospital, according to the report.

Reena Kapoor, the independent monitor assigned to oversee DOC’s implement of the settlement agreement with the Justice Department over treatment of incarcerated individuals in mental health crisis, praised the Correction Department’s “substantial improvements to mental healthcare since the DOJ’s investigation in 2019″ but added, “Significant work remains to be done.” At the top of her list of “greatest challenges” was staffing — both security and mental health. Kapoor found the system “non-compliant” in providing adequate on-site mental health staff. And that is a Wellpath issue.

Warren and Markey point to possible alternatives to Wellpath as a provider, citing New York City’s use of a group of nonprofit health care providers that took over services at Rikers after the city ousted its for-profit operator in 2015. In years past, the UMass Chan Medical School and the Massachusetts Partnership for Correctional Health provided services at Massachusetts prisons. ForHealth Consulting, a division of the medical school, helped prepare the bid documents for the next health services contract.

Advertisement

The window for potential rivals to challenge Wellpath for the contract is a narrow one. And Warren and Markey have now indicated their own interest in the outcome. The status quo clearly isn’t acceptable. It’s ultimately the Commonwealth’s job to make sure those in its care and custody are treated humanely. That’s both a moral and legal obligation — and that responsibility can’t be outsourced.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.