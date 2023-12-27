At BABC Holiday tournament, Worcester North boys’ basketball shows there will be no drop off from last year’s title run

“It’s a group that’s been together for a while, including last year,” said Worcester North coach Al Pettway. “We’re pretty experienced and play with pace. I know we’re pretty good, I just want to see how we compare to other teams in the state.”

With four returning starters, the formula looked similar to the one last year’s team used during its postseason march. Teshaun Steele and Joe Okla, a pair of 6-foot-6-inch forwards, dominated in the paint, and guards Amir Jenkins and Khari Bryan displayed active hands and constant pressure, turning defense into offense.

BRAINTREE —There is no championship hangover for the Worcester North boys’ basketball team. The defending Division 1 champion showcased its size, athleticism, and experience Wednesday, improving to 4-0 with a resounding 78-51 win over Hillhouse (Conn.) at the BABC/Slades Holiday Classic at Archbishop Williams.

Advertisement

The Polar Bears (4-0) led 42-20 at half and coasted to victory, earning their third win against out-of-state competition after grabbing a pair of wins last week in Florida. Steele converted six dunks, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He was often the benefactor of deft passes from Jenkins, who dished out 10 assists and scored 12 points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

During a play in the third quarter, Steele leaped high in the air with two hands above his head. Jenkins understood the message, lobbed a feed for Steele, and the springy forward slammed home the alley-oop with authority.

Jenkins has grown into a playmaking role this season after last year’s starting point guard, Tahlan Pettway, transferred to the MacDuffie School.

“Amir’s entered this season with a different mind-set and wants to be a true point guard,” Steele said. “He can give us the ball or finish when he wants. He grew a lot.”

But the defensive end is still North’s calling card. On Wednesday, Steele and Okla clogged the lane and altered shots, causing Hillhouse to settle for long-range jumpers. The Polar Bears recorded 15 steals, forced 20 turnovers, and held Hillhouse to just two made field goals in the second quarter as the lead swelled.

Advertisement

“We all know each other and we’ve been building everything together,” said Steele. “On defense, I try to be all over the court and make it hard for the offense to score. Joe and I are pretty long so it’s hard to get anywhere near the basket.”

North will continue its rigorous nonleague slate Thursday against Archbishop Williams before facing Malden Catholic and Newton North in January. Pettway also scheduled a pair of games against Windsor (Conn.) and Eagle Academy (N.Y.), who both played Wednesday at BABC.

Pettway believes Wednesday’s win is another step in the right direction as North tries to repeat in Division 1.

“We always like coming to the BABC,” said Pettway. “There’s a lot of good teams here and it’s helpful.”

Other observations

▪ Brockton hung tough with Windsor, a top-ranked team in Connecticut, falling 85-75 in an entertaining matchup. Chidi Nwosu , a 6-foot-8 junior, recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Nwosu provided a big spark in the second half as the Boxers climbed back from a 20-point deficit. In a two-minute span, the forward threw down a two-handed dunk, splashed a right corner triple, and a blocked a shot at the other end.

“Chidi is our anchor on defense and erases a lot for us,” said Brockton coach Manny DeBarros. “I’ve told him he should grab 15 rebounds a game. He has so much potential and has a high skill level. He can shoot and drive, make free throws.”

Advertisement

Brockton fell to 1-3, with losses to Cambridge and Brookline. DeBarros believes the battle with Windsor will help his team learn and mature.

“We have a young team so it gives us good experience to believe in ourselves and each other,” said DeBarros.

▪ Even with two starters out, Burke nearly pulled off an impressive win over Eagle Academy in Brooklyn. All-Scholastic guard Jaeden Roberts netted a game-high 29 points, including a pair of nasty step-back jumpers in the fourth quarter. But Eagle Academy rallied in the final minutes for a 57-54 win in a physical contest. Roberts could not get a clean look at his tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

“We weren’t able to rebound when it mattered most,” said first-year Burke coach Joe Chatman. “We controlled the tempo, but the reality is we couldn’t rebound.”

Burke, the two-time reigning City League champions, expect point guard Jasaad Fenton and Brooke Charter transfer Gerald Banks, a 6-foot-7 center, to return in the coming weeks. Chatman, who replaced Sean Ryan, believes the Bulldogs (2-2) are on the right track following close losses to Millbury (53-52) and Eagle Academy. They will play Brockton Thursday.

“I wish I had our full healthy team but the challenge is getting everyone to meet expectations,” said Chatman. “I relish the expectations our kids have. They are great kids and it’s a great atmosphere here.”

Advertisement

▪ Archbishop Williams guard Tristan Rodriguez put on a show with 34 points in a 77-56 defeat to Springfield Central. The sharpshooter is carrying an Archies team that graduated four starters from last year’s Division 3 championship squad. But Springfield Central’s size and athleticism was too much for the Bishops.



















