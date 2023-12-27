fb-pixelBruins at Sabres preview for 12/27/2023: Time, TV, odds, and notes Skip to main content
bruins at sabres | 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Bruins at Sabres: Boston, on a four-game skid, visits Buffalo with hopes of turning things around

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated December 27, 2023, 34 minutes ago
The Bruins' 5-1 loss to the Jets on Friday was their third in a series of four straight losses.JOHN WOODS/Associated Press

The Bruins have lost four straight and five of their last six. They return to the ice Wednesday against the Sabres with hopes of righting the ship.

A three-day holiday break came at an opportune time for the Bruins, who still have a four-point lead in the Atlantic Division and sit second in the conference despite their worst slump since December 2019.

A 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Saturday extended Boston’s losing streak to four, as David Pastrnak’s team-leading 20th goal of the season and Linus Ullmark’s 33 saves were not enough to come away with a win.

Jeremy Swayman is in line to start in goal Wednesday in Buffalo.

Here’s your preview.

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -150. O/U: 6.0.

Bruins

Season record: 19-7-6. vs. spread: 16-16. Over/under: 15-17

Last 10 games: 4-3-3. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-5

Sabres

Season record: 14-17-4. vs. spread: 18-17. Over/under: 16-18, 1 push

Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4

Team statistics

Goals scored: Boston 98, Buffalo 106

Goals allowed: Boston 85, Buffalo 120

Power play: Boston 24.5%, Buffalo 14.1%

Penalty minutes: Boston 351, Buffalo 359

Penalty kill: Boston 85.8%, Buffalo 80.2%

Faceoffs won: Boston 50.3%, Buffalo 45.9%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have been shorthanded 15 times and allowed five power-play goals over their last four games.

Notes: The Bruins recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell on an emergency basis from Providence with both Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) and Derek Forbort (lower body) out last weekend. Charlie McAvoy did not miss any time after getting dinged up late in Winnipeg. ... In Buffalo’s overtime loss to the New York Rangers, Rasmus Dahlin scored for a third straight game and Jack Quinn potted his second in that span. Mattias Samuelsson and Connor Clifton each blocked a team-high seven shots. ... Prior to Saturday, the Sabres had allowed nine goals to Columbus on Tuesday and then scored nine goals against Toronto on Thursday.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.

