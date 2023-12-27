Bruins at Sabres: Boston, on a four-game skid, visits Buffalo with hopes of turning things around

The Bruins have lost four straight and five of their last six. They return to the ice Wednesday against the Sabres with hopes of righting the ship.

A three-day holiday break came at an opportune time for the Bruins, who still have a four-point lead in the Atlantic Division and sit second in the conference despite their worst slump since December 2019.

A 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Saturday extended Boston’s losing streak to four, as David Pastrnak’s team-leading 20th goal of the season and Linus Ullmark’s 33 saves were not enough to come away with a win.