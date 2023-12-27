fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: Catholic Central League continues to court a major presence in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
EMASS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: Catholic Central League continues to court a major presence in Globe Top 20

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Charlotte Adams-Lopez and Bishop Feehan are ranked No. 2 in the Globe's Top 20, while Isabella Lopez-Marin and Catholic Central rival Bishop Fenwick sit at No. 5 after the teams' overtime thriller last week.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

The Catholic Central League has a heavy presence in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll.

Bishop Feehan and Bishop Fenwick proved their worthiness in Friday’s overtime clash, a 53-45 victory for Feehan. St. Mary’s also continues to roll out of the CCL. Norwood earned a statement victory against Walpole to jump up the rankings. Woburn took down Middlesex League rival Wakefield, 52-38. Andover’s 1-point win against Central Catholic keeps the Golden Warriors up front in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Reading, Quincy, and Fontbonne lead the teams in pursuit of a spot.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 27, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough4-0-01
2.Bishop Feehan3-0-02
3.Cathedral3-2-03
4.Medfield3-0-04
5.Bishop Fenwick3-1-05
6.St. Mary’s5-0-08
7.Norwood4-0-013
8.Walpole3-1-06
9.Oliver Ames3-0-010
10.Winchester3-1-07
11.Bridgewater-Raynham3-0-011
12.Woburn3-1-014
13.Wakefield3-1-09
14.Notre Dame (Hingham)3-0-016
15.Pentucket1-0-017
16.Andover3-0-018
17.Central Catholic2-1-019
18.Framingham5-0-020
19.Franklin1-2-015
20.Newburyport2-1-012

Boston Globe Today