EMass girls’ basketball: Catholic Central League continues to court a major presence in Globe Top 20

The Catholic Central League has a heavy presence in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll.

Bishop Feehan and Bishop Fenwick proved their worthiness in Friday’s overtime clash, a 53-45 victory for Feehan. St. Mary’s also continues to roll out of the CCL. Norwood earned a statement victory against Walpole to jump up the rankings. Woburn took down Middlesex League rival Wakefield, 52-38. Andover’s 1-point win against Central Catholic keeps the Golden Warriors up front in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Reading, Quincy, and Fontbonne lead the teams in pursuit of a spot.