EMass girls’ basketball: Catholic Central League continues to court a major presence in Globe Top 20

The Catholic Central League has a heavy presence in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll.
Bishop Feehan and Bishop Fenwick proved their worthiness in Friday’s overtime clash, a 53-45 victory for Feehan. St. Mary’s also continues to roll out of the CCL. Norwood earned a statement victory against Walpole to jump up the rankings. Woburn took down Middlesex League rival Wakefield, 52-38. Andover’s 1-point win against Central Catholic keeps the Golden Warriors up front in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
Reading, Quincy, and Fontbonne lead the teams in pursuit of a spot.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll
The Globe poll as of Dec. 27, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Foxborough
|4-0-0
|1
|2.
|Bishop Feehan
|3-0-0
|2
|3.
|Cathedral
|3-2-0
|3
|4.
|Medfield
|3-0-0
|4
|5.
|Bishop Fenwick
|3-1-0
|5
|6.
|St. Mary’s
|5-0-0
|8
|7.
|Norwood
|4-0-0
|13
|8.
|Walpole
|3-1-0
|6
|9.
|Oliver Ames
|3-0-0
|10
|10.
|Winchester
|3-1-0
|7
|11.
|Bridgewater-Raynham
|3-0-0
|11
|12.
|Woburn
|3-1-0
|14
|13.
|Wakefield
|3-1-0
|9
|14.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|3-0-0
|16
|15.
|Pentucket
|1-0-0
|17
|16.
|Andover
|3-0-0
|18
|17.
|Central Catholic
|2-1-0
|19
|18.
|Framingham
|5-0-0
|20
|19.
|Franklin
|1-2-0
|15
|20.
|Newburyport
|2-1-0
|12
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.