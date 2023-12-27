EMass girls’ basketball: With a fourth-quarter flurry, Durfee’s Mya Hayes-Paulette headlines Players of the Week

Mya Hayes-Paulette, Durfee — With 29 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, the senior helped the Hilltoppers use a 23-0 game-ending run to beat Dennis-Yarmouth 59-43 on Thursday.

Lilly Blow, Fontbonne — The senior racked up 20 points and 16 rebounds, helping the Ducks prevail 67-61 in Thursday’s overtime thriller against Pembroke.

Reese Matela, St. Mary’s — The junior amassed 23 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Spartans in Wednesday’s 49-39 win against Springfield International, a matchup of the defending Division 3 and Division 5 state champions.

Paige Meda, Bourne — Meda, a junior, erupted for 28 points on Friday, powering the 3-0 Canalmen to a dominant 68-18 victory over Fairhaven.

Amiah Noel, Latin Academy — The freshman tallied 26 points as the Dragons stormed to a 69-37 victory against Pacific Rim Charter last Wednesday.

Tricia Wladkowski, Norwood — The Colby-bound senior contributed 23 points on Thursday, helping the Mustangs beat then-sixth-ranked Walpole, 53-49.

