Former Patriot Rodney Harrison among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Patriot Rodney Harrison is among the finalists who advanced to the final stage of voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. It’s the first time the hard-hitting safety, two-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, has made it this far in the voting.

First-time candidates Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates will be joined on the 15-player ballot by five-time finalist receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.

Seven other players returned as finalists with Patrick Willis, Andre Johnson, Dwight Freeney, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Darren Woodson, and Devin Hester all getting back to this step.