Tragedy, triumph, and everything in between: The most popular Globe sports stories of 2023

We rounded up our most-read stories of 2023, which included the death of a local legend, the healing from a tragic event, a blockbuster trade, an investigation into misconduct, and the (re-)retirement of a superstar.

No new banners were hung at TD Garden, Gillette Stadium, or Fenway Park this year, but 2023 was an eventful year for Boston sports no less.

Advertisement

Here are the stories that you, dear readers, read the most.

Globe investigation into former Harvard coach Katey Stone

Harvard women's hockey coach Katey Stone retired in June after 29 years at the helm of the Crimson program. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Harvard women’s hockey coach Katey Stone built the Crimson into a national power after she took over in 1994. She has coached 24 All-Americans, 15 Olympians, and six winners of the Patty Kazmaier Award, the top individual honor in collegiate women’s hockey.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A Globe investigation uncovered years of alleged abusive behavior from Stone, including a racist outburst in 2022 that allegedly targeted players of indigenous descent. That incident led to a review by the university, which decided to retain her as head coach, and triggered a backlash that continues to reverberate among former players who say Stone has emotionally damaged them.

Former members of Stone’s teams cited incidents of body shaming, negative motivation, insensitivity to mental health issues, pressure to return from concussions and other injuries, and hazing, among others.

Stone retired in June amid inquiry into the alleged infractions that occurred during her 29-year career.

Tom Brady retires (again)

The Patriots honored Tom Brady at their season opener in September. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Retirement is twice as nice for Tom Brady the second time around.

Advertisement

His first retirement lasted 40 days, from Feb. 1 to March 13, 2022. After coming out of retirement and playing a final season for Tampa Bay, Brady retired “for good” on Feb. 1, 2023.

Brady didn’t state his reasons for retiring, and his announcement seemed to take many across the NFL by surprise. Brady, at 45, was the oldest quarterback to start a game in the NFL — and calls for his retirement were in no short supply, including one from Shaughnessy.

His 2022 season was a tumultuous one, and his frustrations were visible. Injuries and coaching issues led to the Buccaneers having the 25th-ranked scoring offense and to Brady having the first losing season of his career (8-9). Off the field, Brady’s marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen ended in divorce after 13 years, and he took multiple extended absences from the Buccaneers to deal with it.

Some rumors circulated that Brady would sign a one-day contract with New England to retire as a Patriot, but as Christopher L. Gasper wrote, doing so would be a “symbolic ceremonial salve on his hurt-feelings departure following the 2019 season.”

Still, the history of the NFL can’t be written without a nod to Brady. The first overtime Super Bowl, the first team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, the only 500-yard passing performance in a Super Bowl, the only 16-0 regular season in NFL history, Brady’s fingerprints are on all of them. No one completed more passes for more yards and threw more touchdowns in the history of the NFL.

Advertisement

He returned to Foxborough to be honored at the Patriots’ 2023 season opener and was greeted by raucous applause and cheers.

His message to the crowd was simple: “I am a Patriot for life.”

Boston Marathon marks 10 years since attacks at finish line

This year's Boston Marathon marked the 10-year anniversary of the bombings that took place near the finish line on Boylston Street. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The stories that emerged from this year’s Boston Marathon came with the usual triumph, but it was tinged with the city’s memory of collective tragedy. Heavy on the minds of many were the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, as the 2023 event marked 10 years since the bombings that killed three people near the finish line on Boylston Street.

Before the race, people like Jane Richard, whose brother, Martin, died in the attacks, reflected on the past 10 years of hardship, grief, hope, and progress. The family of Sunil Tripathi, a 22-year-old college student, recalled the witch hunt that falsely linked Tripathi to the bombings, and the grief and devastation that followed. Globe photographer John Tlumacki visited the subject of a now iconic photo he took at the finish line, just after the bombs went off.

This year’s marathon represented the city’s efforts to come together and move past the tragedy that befell it a decade prior. More than 30,090 participants winded their way through the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boylston Street amid a throng of cheering fans.

Celtics trade Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis

Marcus Smart was the longest-tenured Celtic when he was traded. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It was a big year for the Celtics, but one story rose above the rest: the trade of Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies.

Advertisement

The deal, which went down in the middle of the night in June, brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston as part of a three-team trade. In the lead-up, it seemed that the Celtics were going to move Malcolm Brogdon instead, but the agreement with the Clippers fell apart over concerns about Brogdon’s health. By the time many woke up on June 21, it was Smart, not Brogdon, who was gone.

Brogdon was later part of the trade that sent Robert Williams to the Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday in October — another top story among our readers in 2023.

When it comes to the Eastern Conference Finals, the stories that captured your attention most were on opposite ends of the spectrum. Adam Himmelsbach’s look at Derrick White’s buzzer-beating shot in Game 6 that kept Boston alive against the Heat was one. Dan Shaughnessy’s column about the “poser” Celtics’ stunning performance in that series — the No. 1 seed falling in a 3-0 hole against the No. 8 seed, winning three straight to even it up, then losing in Game 7 at TD Garden — was the other.

Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield dies

The Red Sox honored Tim Wakefield by displaying his No. 49 on the Green Monster at Fenway Park. They also flew the flag at half-mast in tribute to Wakefield. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Tim Wakefield, the former Red Sox knuckleballer who won two World Series, died Oct. 1 at age 57 after fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer. The news of his cancer diagnosis, shared against his wishes, spread quickly and brought sorrow to the city.

A master of the confounding knuckleball, Wakefield had a 19-year career in the major leagues, the last 17 coming with the Red Sox from 1995-2011. He remained with the team as honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.

Advertisement

Wakefield was known perhaps more for his philanthropic pursuits than for his 186 career wins with the Red Sox. He was a community pillar for his three decades in Greater Boston. He won Major League Baseball’s prestigious Roberto Clemente award in 2010 (the Sox nominated him eight times), hosted countless Jimmy Fund golf tournaments, and said “yes” every time a worthy cause beckoned.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit.

“He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.