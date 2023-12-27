Haverhill’s Natanael Vigo Catala sets the pace in the boys’ 400 New Balance Championship

Because the New Balance Championship 400-meter race was sanctioned by USA Track & Field and not the state track coaches association, competitors ran unattached and not for their high school. Viga Catala won in 48.38 seconds Wednesday during the MSTCA Holiday Challenge at the Track at New Balance.

The result was exactly what Haverhill senior Natanael Vigo Catala was looking for, but he knows he could have been even better.

Haverhill's Natanael Vigo Catala crosses the finish line in first place in the boys' 400-meter dash New Balance Championship in 48.38 seconds at the MSTCA Boston Holiday Challenge on Wednesday at The Track at New Balance in Allston. Nicholas Steed of Maryland was runner-up in 48.54 seconds.

Starting from the outside lane of the hydraulically-banked track, Vigo Catala quickly got in front and won the second heat by 35 one-hundredths of a second, and 16 one-hundredths faster in the final than first-heat winner Nicholas Steed of Maryland (48.54).

Pleased with the placement, Vigo Catala was a bit disappointed in his time.

“I should have taken it onto myself to run a little faster,” he said, admitting pacing the race off himself as opposed to the competition is something he struggles with. “It wasn’t a bad race. [The trophy] is what matters. It’s always important to win, and that’s a victory I can take, now I’ve got to work on it.”

But Vigo Catala, who will be heading to Georgetown to study neurobiology, is also aware of where he is in the calendar with the indoor season starting just a few weeks ago.

“It’s December, so I have a lot of time left,” he said.

As for where he’ll be later on, he hopes to break the 47-second barrier.

Oregon signee Adam Burlison of Amarillo, Texas, led from start to finish in taking the New Balance mile in 4:09.12, toying with the pacing lights that line the track. Eli Merritt of Wellesley finished sixth (4:27.13) in the seven-man field.

Kiera Davis of New York City drives to the finish in the girls' 400-meter New Balance Championship, winning in 56.20 seconds. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Gl

Kiera Davis from New York City won the girls’ New Balance 400 in 56.20, finishing 1.20 seconds ahead of Jada Wilson of Ann Arbor, Mich., who finished runner-up in 57.40. Avery Glidden of Whitinsville Christian was fourth overall (57.51). and Breanna Braham of Dennis-Yarmouth was sixth in 1:00.70.

Logan St. John-Kletter of Pittsburgh, a North Carolina commit, took the top spot in the girls’ New Balance mile in 4:49.22 while Ciara Evans of Newton North was ninth in 5:01.15, the top Massachusetts finisher in the field of 14.

Wednesday’s race was the first time the MSTCA contested a meet at the Track at New Balance, which opened to rave reviews in April 2022, with the track quickly becoming a place world records were set.

“To get them the experience of being in a facility this large, this sophisticated is quite an experience, so I think it was important that they got that,” said Newton North coach Shawn Wallace said shortly after watching his relay team of Theo Teszler, Grey Tiemann, Reeve Derby and Juan Talisayon win the 1,600 meters at the line in 3:28.68, just six-one hundredths (3:28.74) ahead of Hall High of West Hartford, Conn.

Some meet records fell on Wednesday with Jon York of West Hartford, Conn., Hall High, winning the boys’ 300 in 34.68, breaking the previous mark (34.95) set in 2019. The 800 girls’ relay from Bloomfield, Conn., won in 1:43.98, breaking the mark of 1:44.90 set in 2011.

Lisa Raye of West Warwick, R.I., won the girls’ 60-meter dash (7.71 seconds) and the 300 (39.34). Winchester’s Daniel Killian won the boys’ 60-meter dash (7.01) and was runner-up (34.97) to the record-setting York in the 300.