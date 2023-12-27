Patriots rookies Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer have bonded over football, as well as a shared love of reading

“I think it really came down to the fact that we both had a desire to start a healthy habit outside of football,” Ryland said after practice Wednesday. “Both of us wanted something where we could take our minds off football, but still have something that was applicable to what we do, and help us build in a positive direction, mind-set-wise.”

The rookie duo has found common ground in reading, both for entertainment purposes, as well as looking for subtle ways to gain an edge as specialists in the National Football League.

FOXBOROUGH — Kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer initially connected during the pre-draft process, and enjoyed the happy coincidence that saw them both end up with the Patriots. But in the months since they arrived at Gillette Stadium, they’ve been bonded by books.

Buoyed by Ryland’s suggestion, the two are currently tackling “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. The New York Times best-seller highlights ways for readers to create good habits, break bad habits, and become 1 percent better every day.

“I’m slacking off a bit — I need to do a better job. He’s far ahead of me,” Baringer admitted. “I’ve read four or five chapters. He’s further along than that. But that’s neither here nor there.

“The book is full of great stuff. It could be just a split second of reading a paragraph and it’s like you envision in your mind, ‘Holy crap, this legitimately relates perfectly to this scenario. How can I respond? What can I do to change the outcome?’ Anything of that nature.”

The book focuses on small ways to improve daily through a variety of actions, something that has resonated with Ryland and Baringer.

“I go through and underline things, and the first thing I just opened to was, ‘Breakthrough moments are often the result of many previous actions,’ ” Ryland said, leafing through the pages.

“For me, I think it’s just staying true to the process and continuing to chip away, and knowing what we’re doing, it’ll all break through and continue to get better and progress. We both know what it looks like for us to be where we want to be. And it’s just about continuing to develop to be better pros at our craft and reach that point.”

As for what book might come next, there are a few possibilities. Ryland mentioned “Row the Boat,” which was co-authored by University of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck and is focused on learning how to lead with enthusiasm and optimism.

Baringer, who acknowledged it’s “probably” his turn to pick, has his eye on “The Obstacle Is the Way” by Ryan Holiday or “The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A [Expletive]” by Mark Manson.

Baringer already has read the latter but would welcome a re-read.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to just move past things,” Baringer said of Manson’s message. “You can’t just change what’s happened. You have to move forward. And you can’t care sometimes. Life’s trajectory is that things might be going up, up, up, and gravity brings you back down. When you get to that low point, what can you do to get back up? Like the title says, you can’t give a . . . ”

Baringer’s current trajectory is a good one. He leads the NFL in punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line with 35 and has the third-longest punt of the season (79 yards). He’s a Pro Bowl candidate in his first season.

Ryland, meanwhile, has tasted the bitter with the sweet. He missed a field goal against the Giants that would have sent the game to overtime, was off the mark on a field goal against the Chiefs the week before, and missed a 47-yarder (and an extra point) against the Broncos, before delivering the first game-winning kick of his career.

It was a happy moment in a year that’s been an occasional struggle.

“I got a good amount of texts from people back home. Connections I’ve made all over. It was fun to hear from everybody,” Ryland said. “The messages I get via text are the ones I got and respond to. It was all people that are near and dear to me. It’s always good to hear from them.”

Chief among those supporters? Ryland’s fellow book enthusiast.

“A lot of our job as specialists is to be mentally tough,” Baringer said. “When things aren’t going right, what can we do to shift our focus and be neutral? Another big thing I believe in is being neutral. You can be at the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but it’s about being neutral. Right in the middle. Monotone, as people like to say. Just be locked in. He’s one of the best at doing that.

“I trust that kid to win every game for us,” Baringer added, looking at Ryland across the locker room. “And I just hope we get more chances like that to prove ourselves. But I believe in him 100 percent.”

