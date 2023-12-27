It’s all about the quarterbacks: C.J. Stroud limited, Trevor Lawrence sits out practice, and Tommy DeVito is benched

“He’s in Stage 4 of the concussion protocol, still has one more phase,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to practice on a limited basis, but the star rookie remains in concussion protocol and his status for Sunday’s game against Tennessee is uncertain.

Although the big NFL news Wednesday was the Broncos’ benching of quarterback Russell Wilson, according to the Associated Press, there was no shortage of story lines as teams returned to practice.

Stroud has missed two games after sustaining a concussion in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a spectator at practice, giving his sprained right shoulder time to heal while insisting he will “do anything I can to be out there and play.”

Lawrence wore a wristband and held a play-calling sheet during practice, an indication he’s planning to play when the Jaguars host Carolina Sunday. But Lawrence acknowledged that this injury is different from the others he’s dealt with this season.

“This is a little unique because it’s the throwing shoulder, which can make things a little more challenging as a quarterback,” Lawrence said. “Kind of hard to work around that.”

And Tommy DeVito is out as the Giants starting quarterback and is being replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor. Coach Brian Daboll said Taylor provided a spark on Christmas Day in a loss in Philadelphia. The 34-year-old will make his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Rams at MetLife Stadium . . . Jacoby Brissett is set to start at quarterback for the Commanders Sunday when they host the NFC-leading 49ers, a decision coach Ron Rivera framed as a chance for Sam Howell to get a breather late in a long season with the team long out of playoff contention.

