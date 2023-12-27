It’s looking like an eventful year ahead for women’s college hockey

Several changes and events could mean seismic shifts for the sport’s future, especially in the college game. Here’s a look at a year that could change women’s hockey as we know it.

The largest change in the sport takes a giant step just 12 hours into the New Year. When New York and Toronto take the ice at noon on New Year’s Day, the latest entry in the history of women’s pro hockey will begin. Though several semipro and professional leagues existed prior to the PWHL, this one has larger financial backers and more media attention than previous iterations.

The PWHL will impact the future careers of many current college hockey players. In the last few years, players who wanted to play hockey beyond college had to decide among the PWHPA, PHF, or going overseas. The emergence of the PWHL might actually mean less choice for graduating college players. With six teams already stacked with the world’s best players on multiyear deals, it may force even more players overseas, or end more careers immediately after college.

If the PWHL is hugely successful, it could lure college players to leave prior to graduation. However, that most likely is a few years away and isn’t something the college ranks are concerned with at the moment.

“I do think it’s going to be very competitive, because it’s only six teams and I’m not sure there’s that many NCAA players that are going to displace those [players],” said Vermont coach Jim Plumer in September.

“Certainly in the next couple years, would we ever get to situations where people left early? I don’t know. If it’s successful and exciting for those guys, and especially we have a lot of Europeans, that may be a factor at some point.”

▪ A Women’s World Championship halfway through an Olympic cycle

The next Women’s World Championship will take place in Utica, N.Y., in April 2024. This will be the first World Championship during the PWHL era. It also hits halfway through the Olympic cycle, and inclusion on the US roster bodes well for inclusion on the 2026 Olympic roster.

Given the wide variety of players US coach John Wroblewski has used for various national teams since 2022, it will be interesting to see who makes this year’s Worlds roster. If he selects any underclassmen college players, it might provide hints at who will need to step away from the college game for the 2025-26 season in their efforts to make the 2026 Olympic team.

▪ The possible addition of more women’s teams

In September, College Hockey Inc. executive director Mike Snee told the Globe that his organization was involved in four feasibility studies with universities looking to add women’s hockey. In early December, one of those studies resulted in the University of Delaware adding women’s hockey for the 2025-26 season.

What will come of the other feasibility studies? If any lead to an institution adding a team, it will most likely be announced in 2024.

Delaware’s decision was influenced greatly by the athletic department switching conferences and moving the football team to FBS play, creating the need to add a women’s team for Title IX compliance. Given the conference realignments over the last year, and the swirling rumors of more to come, could that mean that more universities will look to do the same?

If schools are added to the 45 that currently sponsor women’s hockey at the Division 1 level, the NCAA will need to consider further expansion of the women’s tournament.

In late 2021, the field was expanded from eight to 11 teams to bring it proportionally in line with the men’s tournament. If adhering to proportionality is prudent to the NCAA, the additions of Assumption this season, Delaware in 2025-26, and any other schools should bring about another expansion of the field.

Back in action

After a 19-day break for the holidays, Hockey East teams are back in action Friday. Maine travels to Pittsburgh for the “Battle of the Burgh,” a four-team tournament hosted by Robert Morris. The Black Bears, who are tied for sixth place in the standings, will play No. 4 Colgate in the first round, then either Bemidji State or Robert Morris Saturday. The lone Boston-area team in action before the new year is Boston College. The Eagles, tied for first in Hockey East, host a nonleague game against Saint Anselm Saturday at 2 p.m. … Hockey East announced Friday that the league’s March 9 title game will be broadcast on ESPNU for the second consecutive year. It is part of the league’s six-year partnership with ESPN. Earlier this season, ESPNU broadcast a rematch of last year’s title game between Northeastern and Providence. ESPNU also aired last year’s Women’s Frozen Four, and the ESPN networks hold the rights to do so again in 2024.

