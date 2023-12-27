Kris Letang becomes first NHL defenseman with five points in a period, totals six assists as Penguins rout Islanders

NEW YORK — Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin each scored twice, Kris Letang had six assists including five in the second period alone, and the Penguins toppled the Islanders, 7-0, Wednesday night.
Tristan Jarry finished with 21 saves for his fourth shutout of the season. Rickard Rakell, Radim Zohorna and Valtteri Puustinen also scored for Pittsburgh and Marcus Pettersson picked up four assists.
Letang became the first defenseman in NHL history to record five points in a period and the first player of any position in Penguins history to do so.
“That’s an unbelievable feat when you think about it,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Especially in today’s game when the parity in the league is so high. Against a good team like the Islanders, it’s not an easy thing to do. Couldn’t be happier for him, obviously he’s an elite player for us.”
Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves as the Islanders’ nine-game point streak on home ice (6-0-3) came to an end. Semyon Varlamov replaced Sorokin to begin the third period and made six saves.
Pittsburgh scored six times within a 10:27 stretch of the second period.