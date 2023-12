Lining up the holiday week high school hockey tournaments

December 26, 2023

Duxbury vs. Archbishop Williams, 3:20 p.m.

NDA-Hingham vs. Braintree, 5:20 p.m.

Hingham vs. Bishop Feehan, 7:20 p.m.

December 29, 2023

Hingham vs. Braintree, 3:20 p.m.

NDA-Hingham vs. Archbishop Williams, 5:20 p.m.

Duxbury vs Bishop Feehan, 7:20 p.m.

January 1, 2024

Consolation, Championship

FALMOUTH GIRLS ICE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Falmouth Arena

December 27, 2023

Longmeadow vs. Plymouth North/South, 1 p.m.

Westwood vs. Falmouth, 3 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation 1 p.m.; Championship 3 p.m.

MICHAEL GIORDANO CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Murphy Memorial Rink

December 26, 2023

Boston Latin vs. Latin Academy, 2 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Westford Academy, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

December 27, 2023

Consolation, Championship TBD

MEDWAY/ASHLAND NEW YEAR’S INVITATIONAL

Blackstone Valley Ice Arena

December 28, 2023

Algonquin/Hudson vs. Natick, 4 p.m.

Medway/Ashland vs. King Philip, 6 p.m.

December 29, 2023

Consolation, Championship TBD

JUDY GORMLEY CUP

Gallo Ice Arena

December 30, 2023

Pembroke vs. Norwell, 4:30 p.m.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Sandwich vs. Barnstable, 6:30 p.m.

December 31, 2023

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS’ TOURNAMENTS

MICHAEL GIORDANO CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Murphy Memorial Rink

December 26, 2023

Hanover vs. Lynnfield, 10 a.m.

Boston Latin vs. Winthrop, noon

December 27, 2023

Consolation, Championship TBD

QUINCY YOUTH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Quincy Youth Arena

December 26, 2023

Milton vs. King Philip, 3 p.m.

Quincy vs. North Quincy, 6 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship TBD

LYNN CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Connery Rink

December 26, 2023

Peabody vs. St. Bernard’s, 4 p.m.

Lynn vs. Minuteman, 6 p.m.

December 27, 2023

Consolation, Championship

HAVERHILL HILLIES XMAS TOURNEY

Veteran’s Memorial Rink

December 26, 2023

Palm Division

Haverhill vs. Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Sanborn (NH) vs. Salem (NH), 7 p.m.

Guptill Division

Wilmington vs. Windham (N.H.), TBD

Nashoba vs. Winnacunnet (N.H.), TBD

December 29, 2023

Division Championships

CASHMAN TOURNAMENT

Rockland Arena

December 26, 2023

Whitman-Hanson vs. Silver Lake, 5:50 p.m.

Abington vs. Rockland, 7:50 p.m.

Advertisement

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship

CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK TOURNAMENT

Dorothy Talbot Rink

December 26, 2023

Marblehead vs. Barrington (RI), 5 p.m.

Gloucester vs. Medford, 7 p.m.

December 27, 2023

Consolation, Championship

BRIDGEWATER CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Bridgewater Ice Arena

December 26, 2023

Barnstable vs. Mansfield, noon

Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Plymouth North, 2 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship

PETE FRATES TOURNAMENT

Essex Sports Center

December 27, 2023

Pope Francis vs. Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

St. John’s Prep vs. BC High, 3:10 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship

WILLIAM HANSON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Warrior Ice Arena

December 27, 2023

Bishop Feehan vs. Notre Dame-West Haven (Conn.), 2 p.m.

Catholic Memorial vs. Delbarton (N.J.), 4 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship

BATTLE ROAD CLASSIC

Hayden Ice Arena

December 27, 2023

Acton-Boxborough vs. Concord-Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Lexington vs. Wachusett, 4 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation 2 p.m., Championship 4 p.m.

MHL Cup

Loring Arena

December 27, 2023

St. John’s Shrewsbury vs. Franklin, 3 p.m.

Framingham vs. Marshfield, 5:10 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship

BUSTER BRUSH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Memorial Sports Center, Vermont

December 27, 2023

Brookline vs. Harwood (VT), 3 p.m.

Middlebury (VT) vs. Stowe (VT), 7 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship

ARROW CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Zapustas Arena

December 27, 2023

Archbishop Williams vs. Xaverian, 4 p.m.

Braintree vs. Hingham, 6 p.m.

December 29, 2023

Consolation, Championship

CHRISTIE SERINO CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Malden Valley Forum

December 27, 2023

Malden Catholic vs. East Greenwich (R.I.), 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation 5 p.m., Championship 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

RAY KENNEY CLASSIC

Falmouth Arena

December 27, 2023

Wellesley vs. Plymouth South, 5 p.m.

Falmouth vs. Newton South, 7 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation 5 p.m., Championship 7 p.m.

DARTMOUTH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Hetland Memorial Arena

December 27, 2023

Old Rochester vs. Oliver Ames, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Foxborough, 8 p.m.

December 29, 2023

Consolation, Championship

EAST BOSTON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Porrazzo Rink

December 27, 2023

East Boston vs. Everett/Revere, 7 p.m.

TBD

December 28, 2023

Consolation 5 p.m., Championship 7 p.m.

METROWEST CUP

New England Sports Center

December 27, 2023

Hopkinton vs. Algonquin, 5 p.m.

Hudson vs. Marlborough, 7 p.m.

December 30, 2023

Consolation, Championship

LIONS CUP

Chelmsford Forum

December 27, 2023

Triton vs. Danvers, 5 p.m.

Chelmsford vs. Lowell Catholic, 7 p.m.

December 29, 2023

Consolation, Championship

ICO CUP

The Bog

December 27, 2023

Weymouth vs. Nauset, 5:20 p.m.

Duxbury vs. Scituate, 7:20 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk is playing in the Prout Tournament at Providence’s Schneider Arena, with three games from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29

CHICOPEE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Fitzpatrick Rink

December 27, 2023

Gardner vs. TBD

Chicopee vs. Agawam, 7 p.m.

December 28, 2023

Consolation, Championship

GRAFTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Buffone Arena

December 28, 2023

Northbridge vs. Worcester, noon

Grafton vs. Littleton/Bromfield, 2 p.m.

December 29, 2023

Consolation, Championship

FIRST RESPONDERS TOURNAMENT

Simoni Memorial Rink

December 28, 2023

Methuen vs. North Reading, 4 p.m.

Cambridge vs. Somerville, 6:30 p.m.

December 29, 2023

Consolation, Championship

BELLINGHAM HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pirelli Veteran’s Arena

December 28, 2023

Advertisement

Holliston vs. Stoughton, 5:30 p.m.

Bellingham vs. Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.

December 30, 2023

Consolation, Championship