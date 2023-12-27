Long and winding road leads Boston College football to nearby Fenway Park

“It’s not supposed to be easy,” DePalma said. “The things in life that make you better are the things that challenge you and the things you’re able to persevere through.”

In 2018, DePalma and the Eagles practiced at Southern Methodist University’s facility in advance of the First Responder Bowl against Boise State. Two lightning-altered bowl games, a coaching change, an Achilles’ injury, two COVID-canceled bowl games, a three-win season, and a five-game winning streak later, DePalma is ready for closure.

Perched at the podium Wednesday, in the scenic sixth-floor Skyline Room at the Museum of Science, sixth-year Boston College linebacker Vinny DePalma took a moment to reflect on the full-circle nature of his career.

When BC (6-6) hosts 17th-ranked SMU (11-2) in Thursday morning’s Fenway Bowl it will have a chance to capture the program’s first postseason win since 2016, over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl, following a series of unfortunate events largely out of its control.

“Yesterday, I felt pretty good,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “This means we’re close. I’m going to go maybe lock myself in the hotel room, so nothing happens, and I get a chance to coach in the game tomorrow and these guys get a chance to play.”

Facing a high-octane offense that averages over 40 points per game, BC’s defensive players know they have a steep challenge ahead. They’re eager to put it all together and slow down one of the most dynamic units in the country.

Yes, it’s a soon-to-be Atlantic Coast Conference opponent, which adds an extra layer of intrigue. Most of all, though, it’s one of the top teams in the nation in Hafley’s eyes. After watching film, and studying SMU’s tendencies extensively, Hafley is confident the Mustangs would have had a very successful season in the ACC.

BC defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku said the Mustangs have mastered the art of playing fast. He said their ability to fluidly run a steady stream of plays helps conceal mistakes they might make because the defense is tired.

“That’s something we’ve been practicing as the weeks go by,” Ezeiruaku said. “Trying to get the conditioning up for the tempo we’re about to face.”

One potential advantage for the Eagles: rain in the gameday forecast. The reality is that the messier the elements, the better the chance BC has to win. Against Army, in monsoon-like conditions, the Eagles grinded out an improbable victory while throwing just nine passes.

Hafley said that any time it rains, it usually favors the team that runs the ball. It depends on the intensity of the rain, though, so he’ll be keeping tabs on how the Fenway Park grass holds up.

“Hopefully in the future, looking into next season, with some of the guys we’re able to bring in, and guys developing, we’ll be able to hit more explosives and play the game a different way,” Hafley said. “Right now, the way we’ve won this year is we’ve got to win the time of possession and the number of possessions.”

One chess match to monitor in that realm is the battle when BC — which leads the nation in fourth-down attempts and conversions — has the ball on fourth and manageable near midfield. Hafley said he typically makes the decision on first down and tells his players they need to get a certain number of yards for him to give the green light.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said Eagles’ four-downs strategy puts significant pressure on the defense. He credited the BC offensive line, which will be without star guard Christian Mahogany (opt-out ahead of the NFL Draft), and quarterback Thomas Castellanos for his work as a magician.

“What Thomas can do is kind of an X-factor,” Lashlee said. “He’s electric, even on non-designed runs. He can drop back and keep plays alive. That’s the hardest thing for any defense.”

As it turns out, Castellanos’s talents extend to the baseball field, where Hafley said he was rifling pitches at Fenway and showing he could have played baseball if he wanted to. To no one’s surprise, however, he’s much more accurate with a football.

The Eagles have enjoyed the entire bowl experience, from volunteering at a local YMCA to taking batting practice at Fenway and posing in front of the Green Monster. Hafley said giving back to the community was a worthwhile endeavor and put everything into perspective.

BC’s players and coaches have used the week as a chance to act like tourists in their own city. He credited players on both teams for not taking the opportunity to compete in a bowl game for granted.

“When we got picked for the Fenway Bowl, right down the road, I think half the guys would tell you, ‘Great, we’re staying home in Boston,’ maybe in a sarcastic way,” Hafley said. “But then as we got going, I think if you asked them, it was eye-opening to spend the holiday in one of the greatest cities in the world together.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.