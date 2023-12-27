Lottery-laden Pistons, losers of 27 straight games, visit Celtics as a reminder that success is never guaranteed

Detroit (2-28) could equal the longest losing streak in league history on Thursday and set the record on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

While the Celtics have raced to the NBA’s best record despite one of the toughest schedules, including three consecutive wins on the West Coast, the once-proud Pistons come to TD Garden losers of 27 consecutive games, the most ever in a single season.

This season has been so good in Boston, it’s hard to envision what life is like on the other side. The Celtics will get a first-hand view Thursday night when they host the Detroit Pistons.

For decades, Detroit was one of the model NBA franchises, building a reputation as a gritty and punishing defensive team also featuring prolific scorers such as Isiah Thomas and, 15 years later, Richard Hamilton. The Pistons reached five consecutive Eastern Conference finals between 1987-91, winning two championships, and six straight from 2003-2008, winning the ‘04 title and losing in Game 7 to the San Antonio Spurs a year later.

Celtics fans should cherish their franchise’s ability to bounce back after losing Hall of Fame players. It took just one year to return to the playoffs after president of basketball operations Danny Ainge traded Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett and decided to start over. The Celtics haven’t missed the postseason since 2014, and have reached five of the last seven conference finals.

Detroit has never recovered from the breakup of its latter championship core. The Pistons have reached the playoffs twice in 14 years, both first-round eliminations. They tried rebuilding around Andre Drummond. They tried free agency (Josh Smith and Ben Gordon), and they’ve tried several rebuilds through the draft.

All have failed.

It’s a lesson that banking on lottery picks doesn’t work in every circumstance. The Celtics’ core is built around two No. 3 picks gained from the Pierce-Garnett trade, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The duo has helped the Celtics become a staple in the Eastern Conference and compete for titles annually.

The Pistons’ roster contains eight former lottery picks, including former No. 1 overall Cade Cunningham. The plan was for the young talent to play and eventually grow into a contender, similar to Oklahoma City in the early 2010s with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

That hasn’t happened. Cunningham doesn’t have a true position and has been injured. Killian Hayes was tabbed as the point guard of the future, but has had trouble shooting and running an offense. James Wiseman was supposed to flourish after he was acquired from Golden State, but he’s coming off the bench.

Former Sacramento King Marvin Bagley III, taken before Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2018, can’t stay healthy and plays just 19 minutes per game. Coach Monty Williams received $78 million this offseason to resurrect this franchise, but this losing streak is on his resumé.

He is still trying to figure out a plan for 2022 fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey, considered a cornerstone after a strong rookie season. This season, he’s mostly come off the bench because of some subpar performances, and his numbers are down across the board.

General manager Troy Weaver has never been able to get that signature veteran who can produce and galvanize the young core. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 21 points in his 70 games with the Pistons, but it hasn’t resulted in wins. Detroit is not trying to tank. They don’t need another lottery pick to add to their collection. That’s why they’re playing veteran Alec Burks as a key reserve, but still, no victories.

They also drafted well this season, with lottery pick Ausar Thompson — a plus defender — and second-round pick Marcus Sasser, who can become a professional scorer. Still, it has resulted in nothing but losses.

The Detroit fan base, one of the best in the league and one that deserves a winner, has started chanting “Sell the team!” at the end of losses, a message to owner Tom Gores, who became the sole governor of the team in 2015.

Williams is the eighth coach the Pistons have had since reaching the 2008 East finals, which they lost to the Celtics. They tried giving the keys to Stan Van Gundy as coach and general manager, and that failed. Dwane Casey was a solid leader, but could never push to the next level after reaching the playoffs in his first season.

The most frustrating aspect of the Pistons’ demise is the failure of their young talent to develop. A team with this many lottery picks shouldn’t be this bad, and Williams’ presence has not helped.

This will be a trap game for the Celtics, coming after a successful road trip and carrying the league’s only undefeated home record. The Pistons still play hard, if not well.

The other 29 teams have no sympathy, and neither should the Celtics. But it’s sad to see such a proud franchise turn into a laughingstock, with seemingly no way to escape their misery.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.