Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe enjoys big games against tough opponents, and he has another Sunday in Buffalo

But in the two games that wound up being played in prime time, Zappe went 44 of 61 for 496 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

The Patriots were shut out in Zappe’s first start of the season, 6-0 by the Chargers on Dec. 3, and were flexed out of “Monday Night Football” in Week 15, when they lost to the Chiefs.

Bailey Zappe is 2-0 as a starter in prime-time games since taking over for Mac Jones . With Zappe under center, the Patriots beat the Steelers on “Thursday Night Football” on Dec. 7, and the Broncos on Sunday night.

Zappe said he relishes the opportunity to play in big games against tough opponents. The Patriots have another one Sunday when they take on the Bills in Buffalo.

”It’s fun. That’s exactly what football is all about,” he said. “You want to go in those environments. You want to go in and play some tough teams. Winning of course makes it a lot better. Of course, this is going to be another great environment to play in.”

The question is, will Zappe’s momentum continue on the road against the Bills? Though not in prime time, Sunday’s matchup is a division game in a tough environment.

”It’s a great place to play,” center David Andrews said. “I’ve always told people when they ask, ‘Where are some of your favorite places to play?’ That’s always at the top of the list. Obviously, you know it’s a rivalry game within the AFC East. We play them twice a year. It’s such a great environment, great sports town, great fan base that doesn’t really like us. So it’s always a fun place to go.”

Jones had his best game of the year when the Patriots beat the Bills, 29-25, at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 22, going 25 of 30 for 272 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and no interceptions. On Sunday, the Patriots will find out how they’ll fare with Zappe as the starter.

”It’s going to be exciting,” Zappe said. “These two teams, these two organizations have been going at it for a long time. I don’t think either one likes each other very well. So, it’s going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team and that great organization. It’s going to be fun. That’s what football is all about.”

Making the leap

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s production spiked during his third year in the NFL and has remained consistent since. He’s thrown for at least 4,200 yards and 35 touchdowns every year since 2020, and is on track to put up similar numbers this season.

Allen’s third-year leap drew a comparison from Bill Belichick to the one Tom Brady made early in his career.

“Once Brady got to a certain point there in 2003, that’s pretty much the way it was the rest of his career,” said Belichick. “It wasn’t really like that in 2002. It wasn’t like that in 2001. It certainly wasn’t like that in 2000. Once he got to a certain point there, about the midseason of the 2003 season and then the playoffs.”

Brady threw for 3,620 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2003, his fourth season in the NFL. The Patriots went 14-2 that season and won the Super Bowl.

”From then on, his level of performance and play and consistency was at the very top of the league,” Belichick said. “Different style of play. Once those quarterbacks, usually when they get to that point, they’re able to sustain it. Sometimes you just don’t know what the growth pattern is going to be. It doesn’t really matter where [Allen] was or where he is right now. He’s pretty good. Real good.”

Stevenson on IR

The Patriots placed running back Rhamondre Stevenson on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Stevenson has been out since suffering an ankle injury Dec. 3. He finished the season with 619 yards and four touchdowns on 156 carries in 12 games . . . The Patriots claimed former Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson off waivers, according to multiple reports. Wilson has 52 tackles in 15 games this season. He started the first 11 games for the Cardinals, but spent the last four on the bench. He had three interceptions a year ago . . . New England also signed tight end La’Michael Pettway. The 6-foot-2-inch, 223-pound Pettway was released by the Colts in August. He won the USFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions this year before signing with Indianapolis.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.