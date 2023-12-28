12 New Year’s Eve comedy shows for a last laugh at 2023

Here are a dozen shows to check out on Sunday as 2023 comes to a close.

New Year’s Eve is traditionally comedy’s biggest night of the year. Whatever your preferences — stand-up, improv, drag, clean, edgy — there will be a show somewhere that suits you. In addition to clubs and theaters, there will be comedy in hotels, restaurants, and conference rooms. You may even get a chance to see the same comedians at different shows. Can’t make it to Quincy to catch Emily Ruskowski at the Marriott? Maybe you can see her at the early show at Laugh Boston. Lenny Clarke is doing two shows at Giggles on the North Shore an hour apart. By the time he finishes headlining the first show, he’ll walk across the building to headline a different room.

Advertisement

IMPROV ASYLUM The North End improv house has shows all day long, starting with free performances associated with First Night at 2, 3, and 4 p.m., before moving on to the “Main Stage New Year’s Eve Show” in the evening. 7:30 and 10 p.m. $35. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St. 617-263-6887, www.improvboston.com. For First Night info, see www.firstnightboston.org

NEW YEAR’S EVE EARLY BIRD SHOW If you’d prefer to get home before the traffic, noise, and celebration reach a peak, Laugh Boston has you covered with Brian Glowacki, Will Noonan, Dan Boulger, and Emily Ruskowski. 5 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY AT APEX ENTERTAINMENT Brad Mastrangelo, who released his new album, “You’ll Thank Me Later,” early in December, will co-headline with Mark Riley. Teacher/comedian Bill Douglas hosts. 6 p.m. $35 for show only, $65 with Asian buffet. Apex Entertainment Marlborough, 21 Apex Drive, Marlborough. www.eventbrite.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH MIKE DONOVAN Donovan is one of the deans of Boston comedy going back to the ‘80s boom, and he’ll have an impressive undercard with Dan Boulger, Dan Crohn, and Brieana Woodward. 6 and 9 p.m. $35. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

Advertisement

ROBBIE PRINTZ Printz says he gets in trouble with his wife sometimes for things he does in her dreams, like when she dreamed he cheated on her. “I’m like, ‘That’s awesome. You still think I can get women?’ ” With Kelly MacFarland and Jimmy Cash, hosted by Billy Farrell. With prime rib buffet. Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $70. The Fireside Grille, 30 Bedford St., Middleboro. www.eventbrite.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY AT MERRIMACK VALLEY GOLF CLUB Comedian and producer Dave Rattigan says he once had trouble affording health insurance. “Unbelievable, sticker shock,” he says. “We finally bought something we could afford. We got a first-aid kit and some Cuervo.” He co-headlines with Jason Merrill. Chris Cameron hosts. 7 p.m. $35. Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen. www.eventbrite.com

LENNY CLARKE Playing his home club in Saugus, Clarke brings along a few friends in Tony V., Artie Januario, and Johnny Pizzi. Show includes appetizers and Italian buffet. At 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. $80. Giggles, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY & COCKTAILS Emily Ruskowski says her favorite form of self-care is taking frivolous vacations. “You may wonder, Emily, how do you do that on a social worker’s salary?” she says. “Write this down: I don’t save for retirement. We like to cut out quick and dirty, heart attack in our 60s, in my family. It’s affordable, it’s accessible. I’m just sayin’. Consider it.” She tops these shows that include mixed drinks and beer, with Mr. B, Nestor Matute, and Uzair Malik. 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. $35. Marriott Boston Quincy, 1000 Marriott Drive, Quincy. www.eventbrite.com

Advertisement

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY COUNTDOWN Sometimes being a comedian isn’t the lucrative pursuit some may picture. “I overdrew my bank account with a late-night Wendy’s purchase,” says Gary Petersen. “I want to rephrase that – I spent my life savings, plus money I didn’t have, on a chicken sandwich.” Petersen will be joined by host Sam Buck with Deb Xiadani, and special guests Chloe Cunha, Bethany Van Delft, Joe Fenti, and more. Ticket price includes champagne flute. 7:30 and 10 p.m. $20-$40. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

PAUL D’ANGELO Veteran Boston comic D’Angelo says shopping at Costco is fine if you have a big family, but it’s not for him. “You don’t do your food shopping at Costco when you live alone like I do,” he says. “I’m not willing to make a lifetime commitment to one type of salad dressing.” He celebrates his ninth annual New Year’s Eve comedy night at the Larcom. 7:30 p.m. $36. Larcom Performing Arts Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-922-6316, www.thelarcom.org

DUCK DUCK GOOFS Two showcase shows, among the last at the Cambridge location before Duck Duck Goofs opens a permanent location in 2024. Featuring comedians Trent Wells, Stevie Baek, Ryan Howe, Mary Spadaro, and Jon Moskowitz, with musical guest Shell Safran. Wells hosts the early show, Moskowitz the late. 8 and 10 p.m. $30-$50. Cambridge Community Center, 5 Callender St., Cambridge, www.duckduckgoofs.com

Advertisement

DRAG ME TO THE MAIN STAGE 2024 Amanda Playwith, who frequently hosts “Showtune Mondays” at Jacque’s, is toastmaster for this evening of comedy and dance with fellow drag performers Chanel, Teasha Boo, and Gigi. Champagne toast at midnight, and Jacques doesn’t close until 1 a.m. 10 p.m. $25. Jacque’s Cabaret, 79 Broadway. 617-426-8902, www.jacquescabaret.com

Nick A. Zaino III can be reached at nick@nickzaino.com.