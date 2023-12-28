Ariana Grande announces new album arriving in 2024, her first since 2020′s ‘Positions’

Thank you, next: On Wednesday, Ariana Grande announced that she will release a new album in 2024.

The two-time Grammy award winner teased the future full-length album on her Instagram page. It will be her seventh studio album and first since 2020's “Positions.”

“See you next year,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which included images in a studio and in front of a mixing board, and a video where someone off screen tells her it is “almost the last day of this album.” Grande responds, “I’m so tired,” and laughs. “But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”