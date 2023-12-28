Finding a different sort of narrative for narrative filmmakers

Kiefer’s prodigious, provocative output is the subject of “Anselm,” a new 3-D documentary from the filmmaker Wim Wenders, opening Jan. 5 at the Landmark Kendall Square Cinema . It’s the latest feature-length documentary from the philosophical director, who is perhaps best known for his offbeat dramas “Paris, Texas” (1984) and “Wings of Desire” (1987).

“If you plan something big, then you know that failure is already part of it.” That’s the view of the German artist Anselm Kiefer , whose paintings and sculptures are so big he rides an old bike inside the massive factory buildings he converted into studios in France.

Advertisement

Wenders’s 1999 film “Buena Vista Social Club” was a cultural happening, reviving the forgotten careers of several Cuban musicians. The Library of Congress added it to the National Film Registry in 2020. In 2014 Wenders released “The Salt of the Earth,” an expansive documentary about the Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado, which, like “Buena Vista,” earned an Academy Award nomination.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

From "Occupied City." A24/Associated Press

“Anselm” arrives on the heels of another acclaimed feature filmmaker’s latest sortie into documentary. Steve McQueen’s “Occupied City,” which opened on Christmas Day in New York and Los Angeles, is a four-hour meditation on two moments in Amsterdam, his adopted city — the Nazi occupation during World War II and the pandemic lockdown of 2020. McQueen is best known as the director of the best picture Oscar winner “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and the 2020 anthology series “Small Axe.”

In narrative films the director is God, Alfred Hitchcock is said to have remarked. In documentary, God is the director. If you plan something big — like a visionary movie with a huge budget and awards aspirations — you must expect some failure. Here are 10 more instances where some of our best film directors handed over the reins.

Advertisement

From "Grizzly Man." courtesy of Timothy Treadwell

Grizzly Man Werner Herzog (2005)

If anyone knows something about the failures of trying something big, it’s Herzog. His 1972 breakthrough, “Aguirre, the Wrath of God,” chronicles one man’s chase for a lost city of gold in the Amazon; in “Fitzcarraldo” (1982), another megalomaniac attempts to push a steamship over a mountain. Herzog has made more documentaries than features, including “Grizzly Man,” his film about an environmentalist who gave his life for his love of bears. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Angela Davis in the 2016 documentary film "13th," directed by Ava DuVernay. Netflix

13th Ava DuVernay (2016)

After a best picture nomination for “Selma” (2014), her re-creation of the voting rights marches in the South of the mid-1960s, DuVernay spun that recognition into her Netflix doc on the US prison system and the problematic effects of the Constitutional amendment that abolished slavery. Available on Netflix

JR and Agnès Varda in "Faces Places." Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

Faces Places Agnès Varda (2017)

One of the key voices of the French New Wave, the late filmmaker didn’t bother to distinguish between her work in narrative films and her documentaries. “I take photographs or I make films,” Varda said. “Or I put films in the photos, or photos in the films.” One of her last projects was this walkabout through France with the street artist known as JR, who makes enormous portraits of locals and wraps buildings with them. Available for streaming on Amazon Prime, YouTube

Fran Lebowitz in "Public Speaking."

Public Speaking Martin Scorsese (2010)

Like some others on this list, Scorsese has made nearly as many documentaries as he has narrative features. Most are about his rock ‘n’ roll pals: “The Last Waltz” (1978), “No Direction Home” (2005), “Shine a Light” (2008). This one, which follows that quintessential New Yorker Fran Lebowitz, shows another side of Scorsese — the cackling sidekick. Available on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix

Advertisement

Split screen images from "The Velvet Underground." Apple TV+

The Velvet Underground Todd Haynes (2021)

You can’t quite call Haynes’s early film “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story” (1987) a documentary. It reenacted the tragic life of the ‘70s singer using Barbie dolls. “The Velvet Underground” is a more conventional account of that band’s legacy, though Haynes (whose narrative films include “Safe,” 1995, and “Far From Heaven,” 2002) used an abundance of split-screen effects to suggest the heady multimedia style of the 1960s. Available on Apple TV

From "Rebuilding Paradise." Noah Berger/Associated Press

Rebuilding Paradise Ron Howard (2020)

He’ll always be Richie Cunningham to some of us, but Howard is one of Hollywood’s most productive figures. The director of “Splash” (1984), “Cocoon” (1985), “Backdraft” (1991), “A Beautiful Mind” (2001), and two dozen more narrative films has also made several docs, including this one about the aftermath of the 2018 California wildfires and an upcoming feature about Muppets creator Jim Henson.

Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube

From “The Silent World." Mubi

The Silent World Louis Malle (1956)

“The longer I live, the less I trust ideas, the more I trust emotions,” said the French filmmaker. Back in 1956, long before Malle made “Pretty Baby” with Brooke Shields (1978), “Atlantic City” with Burt Lancaster (1980), or the quasi-true-to-life “My Dinner With Andre” (1981), he co-directed the groundbreaking underwater documentary “The Silent World” (1956) with Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Available on Mubi

Advertisement

Arthur Agee in "Hoop Dreams." Courtesy Kartemquin Films

Hoop Dreams Steve James (1994)

The director of this classic three-hour documentary is the only one of the filmmakers on this list better known for his real-life work than his narrative movies. But James did parlay the success of “Hoop Dreams” into his 1997 feature “Prefontaine,” a sad story about the long-distance runner Steve Prefontaine, played by a young Jared Leto. James also made the doc “Life Itself” (2014), a love letter to fellow Chicagoan Roger Ebert. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Max, Peacock, Vudu, YouTube

Spike Lee MICHAEL SCHMELLING

4 Little Girls Spike Lee (1997)

We know Lee as the world’s biggest Knicks fan, and the world’s second-best Mookie. But in between his work as one of our most watchable storytellers, he has turned his cameras toward subjects such as the four young victims of the Birmingham church bombing of 1963, the devastation in New Orleans of Hurricane Katrina (“When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts,” 2006), and the stage production of David Byrne’s “American Utopia” (2020). Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Max, Vudu, YouTube

Sarah Polley in "Stories We Tell."

Stories We Tell Sarah Polley (2012)

She’s better known as an actress (1997′s “The Sweet Hereafter”) or, more recently, narrative director (2022′s “Women Talking”). But Polley’s career as an actor was instrumental in her documentary exploration of her family’s complicated history, and the stories that many family members tell each other. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Advertisement

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.