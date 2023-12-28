At the Gardner, Steve McQueen calls forth a living reminder of slavery with ‘Lynching Tree’

It’s as wrenching a moment as you’ll ever see on film. As a filmmaker, McQueen has tended to the visceral; whether in “Hunger ,” “Shame ,” or “12 Years A Slave,” suffering is a visual language of its own. As an artist – McQueen, who won Britain’s Turner Prize in 1999 , was a major force in the art world before his Hollywood turn. He’s toggled with rare fluency between the immediate and the contemplative; “Lynching Tree” is among the latter. The sky is a pallid, icy gray, the product of a long exposure that washed out color and detail; snarls of undergrowth, maybe quivering in a breeze, seem ready to fragment and dissolve. Menacingly unsteady, it feels unstuck in time.

Gnarled, heavy branches snake into a bleached-out sky in Steve McQueen’s “Lynching Tree,” a large lightbox-mounted photograph whose title leaves little to the imagination. Whatever it might, you can fill in by watching “ 12 Years A Slave ,” McQueen’s Oscar-winning 2013 film; in one gruesome scene, Solomon Northrup, its protagonist, watches rapt and helpless as two young slaves, caught trying to escape, are hung from its burly limbs.

On Jan. 20, the piece begins a brief two-week run at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. It lands here at the urging of Boston Foundation President Lee Pelton, who had seen it at the Yale Center for British Art last year. Pelton was compelled to bring it to Boston, he said, as American history itself continues to factionalize along partisan lines. In an era of book bans and the sanitizing of school curriculum from the ugly realities of enslavement, Pelton told the Gardner, “‘Lynching Tree’ calls upon us to remember the hidden, unspoken truths of this American experience revealed in our nation’s landscape.” (The museum is planning outreach to community groups and a slate of “critical conversations about slavery in the United States.”)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (center) as Solomon Northrup in "12 Years A Slave." Jaap Buitendijk/Fox Searchlight via AP

The landscape — any landscape — holds more than any of us can absorb. Without knowing its title, a viewer might breeze by McQueen’s piece as a bucolic snippet, some untended corner of the Louisiana plantation where “12 Years A Slave” was filmed. But the title is more prompt than provocation. Drawn in, you’ll learn that truth and fiction intertwine. During enslavement, the tree was in fact the site of many lynchings; the plantation’s current owners say that unmarked graves are strewn about its roots. While location scouting, McQueen told the Los Angeles Times in 2013, small mounds of earth could be seen in the undergrowth. On set, he said, the crew would pay tribute before rolling. “If this tree had eyes,” he said, “imagine what it has seen.”

That’s what McQueen is asking of you, right now, with this piece. But it’s also a much broader question about the landscape you encounter — in photographs, in paintings, and in real life — every day. Landscape is immutable, a stage set for human dramas, an endlessly passing show. As the backdrop against which history has forever been played, it’s inevitably heavy with burdens of all that we are and have been.

Throughout art history, landscape has been a tool to bolster points of view. I think of the Northern Renaissance and paintings like Albert Cuyp’s “Orpheus Charming the Animals,” c. 1640, a menagerie of exotic fauna roaming the Dutch lowlands, a celebration of the country’s global colonial dominance. Also close to mind are the idyllic scenes of the Hudson River School painters, awash in the beatific glow of an approving God, whom you’d be prompted to believe had bestowed upon his chosen ones the bounty of the new world.

Such works erase as they affirm: Dutch colonialism ravaged and exploited people and landscape, a fact its institutions have only started to acknowledge. Hudson River School painters like Albert Bierstadt were among the chief proponents of Manifest Destiny, a belief that the white settlers were owed North America’s riches by God’s grace, a justification for the displacement and murder of Native Americans by the millions.

A film still from Steve McQueen's "Occupied City." A24//Associated Press

Landscape, in art, conceals more than it reveals; McQueen’s work uses that convention against it, offering an invitation to go deeper. It’s serendipitous, I think, that the work comes here as McQueen’s latest film, “Occupied City,” arrives in the world (the film was released Dec. 25; Boston dates are pending).

A four-hour documentary, the film explores a catalog of 130 sites significant to the World War II occupation of Amsterdam. It cycles from place to place, almost mechanically, contrasting contemporary Amsterdam, where McQueen has lived since the late 1990s, with the past embedded in its streetscape. In Sarphatipark, footage of snow-day leisure — sledding, dog walking — is matched with a deadpan voiceover revealing it to be where Jews were rounded up to be exported to concentration camps in 1943. A scene of a standard H&M clothing store was where Dutch Nazi sympathizers signed up to join the S.S.

McQueen began to regard the city with time-traveling X-ray vision. “There are always archaeological digs going on in your brain as you walk the streets,” he told the New York Times. Like “Lynching Tree,” the film reminds us the present is but the surface of understanding, with endless depths to be unearthed.

STEVE MCQUEEN: LYNCHING TREE

Jan. 20-Feb. 4, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401. www.gardnermuseum.org. (Note that the museum recommends advance timed tickets; tickets may not be available at the door.)









Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him @TheMurrayWhyte.