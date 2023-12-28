Life at a 254-mile remove gives astronauts, and readers, a rare perspective of the planet in ‘Orbital’

Although unnamed, the spacecraft depicted is evidently the International Space Station, and a reference to the Challenger disaster when one astronaut was a child suggests that the time is more or less the present. The personalities of the international team are swiftly sketched; the crew themselves (somewhat improbably) use the metaphor of body parts to describe their character and function within the ship and the group. Shaun, an American fundamentalist Christian, is its soul; its conscience is Chie, from Japan, “methodical, fair, wise.” The craft’s experienced, capable commander Roman, one of two Russians, is the hands; his compatriot Anton, funny and sentimental, is the heart. Italian Pietro, “an astronaut to his bones,” is the mind. Only with Nell, dubbed “its breath,” does the metaphor seem forced; her memories of a loving but remote marriage, “both of us equally unknown,” reveal far more about her than the sobriquet earned by “her eight-litre diving lungs.”

Samantha Harvey’s meditative novel portraying life aboard a spacecraft contains on almost every page sentences so gorgeous that you want to put down the book in awe. In the first two paragraphs, which introduce us to six sleeping astronauts, we find: “Raw space is a panther, feral and primal; they dream it is stalking through their quarters”; and, “Outside the earth reels away in a mass of moonglow, peeling backwards as they forge towards its edgeless edge.” There are no big personal conflicts in “Orbital” and only two notable events, which both take place below them on Earth, but the sense of wonder and delight conveyed by Harvey’s elegant prose and philosophical musings makes this a deeply pleasurable book for serious fiction lovers.

Advertisement

“Orbital” takes place over the course of a single Tuesday in October, as the ship orbits the Earth 16 times. The previous Friday, Chie learned that her mother had died; she grapples throughout with feelings of loss and guilt. Below them, a typhoon is moving over the western Pacific; they are asked to take photos and videos, to observe its size and speed. As they circle above, it gathers strength and speed, crashing into the Philippines as a Category 5 storm with catastrophic impact. Aboard the spacecraft, the crew can only watch: “They have no power — only their cameras and a privileged anxious view of its building magnificence.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

This paradoxical sense of connection and detachment is status quo for the astronauts. Pietro is gravely concerned for his friend in the Philippines; Shaun fiercely misses his wife. Yet when the astronauts talk to their families, what they see on the screen is “something you knew from another life that comes to you now with a vague recollection.” Here, their family is “these others who know the things they know and see the things they see.” There’s no way they can convey to loved ones who haven’t experienced it the bizarre counterpoint of mundane tasks and infinite vistas that comprises their daily existence.

Advertisement

They change smoke detectors, install new water tanks, repair a toilet, install a spectrometer on the craft’s exterior. Each day presents a list of chores to be completed, and their training emphasizes the necessity of anchoring themselves in routine to avoid feeling completely disoriented in the void all around them. Yet each day they confront the universe: “brutal, inhuman, overwhelming, lonely, extraordinary, and magnificent,” a place where thoughts about the meaning of human life and the future of our planet are inevitable. Harvey, the author of four previous novels, expertly compensates for the absence of a conventional plot by immersing us in the drama of the stars, “a giddy mass of waltzing things” with no center and no purpose that we can discern.

Advertisement

From the perspective of space, the astronauts see Earth’s loveliness and fragility. They are in low orbit, “the busiest and trashiest stretch of the solar system,” cluttered with junk ranging from spent rocket stages to dropped pliers that makes viscerally evident humanity’s reckless pollution of its resources. Although climate change is never referred to explicitly, the possibility of Earth becoming uninhabitable is implied in much of the crew’s scientific work.

Shaun gauges plant growth in the absence of gravity and light. Chie and Nell observe mice to learn about muscle deterioration in space. The entire crew regularly monitors the impact of weightlessness on their brain and body functions. “They’re the specimens and the objects of research who’ve forged the way for their own surpassing,” testing whether life can be sustained in the long term away from their terrestrial home. The launch that morning of a spaceship en route to the moon and talk of future missions to Mars strengthen the impression that escape routes from the planet humankind has pillaged are being investigated.

These are the grim, all too plausible undercurrents in Harvey’s magnificent river of words. Yet “Orbital” is ultimately a thrilling book, filled with marvel at the beauty of creation made palpable in bravura descriptions such as this one of the aurora borealis: “Across the globe a shimmering hum of rolling light, of flickering, quavering, flooding light, and the depth of space is mapped in light. Here, the flowing, flooding green, there the snaking blades of neon, there the vertical columns of red, there the comets blazing by.”

Advertisement

If only, she suggests, we could direct human beings’ extraordinary imagination and inventiveness toward ameliorating the consequences of our equally extraordinary selfishness and carelessness, then this beauty might be enjoyed by all.

ORBITAL

By Samantha Harvey

Grove, 144 pp., $27

Wendy Smith is the author of “Real Life Drama: The Group Theatre and America, 1931-1940.”



