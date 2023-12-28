New Year’s Eve 2024: Your guide to all the countdown TV specials

From raising a glass in Times Square with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen to boot scooting in Nashville with Elle King , here’s how to watch this year’s countdown broadcasts and NYE celebrations.

If the couch is your best friend for this year’s party, there are plenty of New Year’s Eve TV specials for watching the ball drop and ringing in 2024 .

It’s time to break out the Champagne, sing “Auld Lang Syne,” and start the countdown clock, as 2023 makes for the exit.

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’

Originally hosted by “American Bandstand” legend Dick Clark, ABC’s long-running New Year’s Eve special returns this year, with “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest back behind the mic. Singer Rita Ora will join Seacrest in New York’s Times Square to co-host the festivities, while L.L. Cool J, Jelly Roll, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla are all set to perform out of the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, TV personality Jeannie Mai has been tapped to co-host the Los Angeles celebration, which will have Aqua, Bebe Rexha, Coco Jones, Doechii, Elle Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monae, Loud Luxury, Ludacris, Nile Rogers and Chic, Paul Russell, Renee Rapp, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Two Friends on tap to perform. Taking the special around the globe, Post Malone is scheduled to perform out of Las Vegas, Cardi B will appear from Miami Beach, NewJeans will perform out of South Korea, and Ivy Queen will perform out of Puerto Rico, with Dayanara Torres co-hosting.

Additionally, comics Gabriel Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat, and Sebastian Maniscalco will also join the broadcast, which airs live on ABC Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.

‘New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve festivities return Sunday with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen at the helm again in Times Square. After the ball drops, CNN anchor Sara Sidner and sports broadcaster Cari Champion will take over the action at 12:30 a.m. to start ringing in the New Year for the central time zone live from Austin.

The network will have correspondents reporting live from celebrations in different locations, including Richard Quest in New York, Stephanie Elam in the Bahamas, Randi Kaye in Key West, Gary Tuchman in New Mexico, and Boris Sanchez in Miami. The broadcast will also include musical performances by Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart.

Viewers can also expect stars Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers to pop up for special live interviews, while magician David Blaine will join the fun as well. The show airs on CNN and streams live on Max Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

CBS is going country with its New Year’s Eve celebration, with singer Elle King pulling double duty as co-host and performer out of Music City on Sunday night. “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith returns to co-host, while Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lainey Wilson are also set to perform.

A slew of other stars will take the stage as well, including Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, and Kane Brown. Also on tap are HARDY, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Trombone Shorty, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean, and Bailey Zimmerman.

While the majority of the evening will broadcast from Nashville, CMT television and radio host Cody Alan and CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn bring viewers a taste of the action from Times Square, as well as a performance by Dustin Lynch in New York. The celebration airs on CBS and streams live on Paramount+ Dec. 31 starting at 7:30 p.m.

‘Feliz! 2024′

Univision celebrates the holiday with a star-studded, Spanish-language broadcast spanning both coasts. Raúl De Molina, Alejandra Espinoza, Jackie Guerrido, and Marcus Ornellas will host the show from Times Square, with María Becerra and Yng Lvcas set to perform.

Karina Banda and Tanya Charry have been tapped to host in Los Angeles, while Lili Estefan will take on hosting duties in Miami, where Christian Nodal, Gente de Zona, and Guaynaa are scheduled to perform. Galilea Montijo will serve as host from Mexico, where the party will continue at 12:05 a.m. with “Bienvenido 2024, Noche Especial.”

Other stars set to appear include Anuel, Becky G, Carin León, Gente de Zona, Gerardo Ortiz, Pepe Aguilar, and Peso Pluma. The broadcast airs on Univision and ViX Dec. 31 starting at 10 p.m.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.