Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE In 2023 alone, this Grammy-winning DJ, producer, and remixer has released a slew of dancefloor-ready tracks, including a glossy reworking of Ryan Gosling’s “Barbie” torch song “I’m Just Ken,” a remix of the Rolling Stones’ comeback cut “Mess It Up” that recalls the “Emotional Rescue” era, and his own cut “Substitution,” a pouty, darkly hued collaboration with the French DJ Kungs and the English singer-songwriter Julian Perretta. Dec. 29, 9:30 p.m. Big Night Live. bignight.com

SEE THROUGH PERSON This Fort Myers, Fla., power trio harnesses stop-start rhythms and furious riffing to create speedy, galvanic pit-starters. Dec. 30, 7 p.m. Rockwood Music Hall. rockwoodboston.com

PUERTA NEGRA This Portland, Ore., duo pairs its clinically icy electropop with strangled vocals. With fellow Oregonian Sweet Love Under Tyranny, whose latest single, “Route 87,″ puts an industrial-era spin on the synth-driven desperation of Latin freestyle. Jan. 3, 9 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON









Folk, World & Country





KEVIN CONNOLLY The local singer-songwriter finishes up his performance year with the last in a series of what he calls “Mule Variations, a.k.a lo-fi swamp groove music.” The shows provide an opportunity for him and a revolving cast of bandmates to put a swampy spin on covers of songs from everyone from Tom Waits (of course) to Al Green to Johnny Cash. Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. $10. Sally O’Brien’s, 335 Somerville Ave., Somerville. 617-666-3589, www.sallyobriensbar.com

WARD GOES HANK The 71st anniversary of Hank Williams’s demise in the back seat of his Cadillac provides an annual opportunity for Ward Hayden and his band, the Outliers, to go full Hank. This year’s celebration also marks another milestone: the 100th anniversary of the Hillbilly Shakespeare’s birth. Jan. 1, 7:30 p.m. $25. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-547-0759, www.lizardloungeclub.com

HOSMER MOUNTAIN BOYS These Connecticut bluegrassers are staunch traditionalists, down to a distinct Flatt & Scruggs sartorial lean. The quartet kicks off the 2024 Bluegrass Tuesdays season with a special guest in mandolin players Silas Powell. Jan 2, 7 p.m. Lily P’s, 50 Binney St., Cambridge. www.bluegrasstuesdays.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

GREG ABATE QUARTET The masterful post-bop saxophonist has served stints in the orchestras of both Ray Charles and Artie Shaw, and plays with the soul and virtuosity that those two associations suggest. Dec. 29, 8 p.m. $35-$40. The Mass Arts Center, 888 S. Main St., Mansfield. 508-339-2822, www.massartscenter.org

BERT SEAGER’S HEART OF HEARING The poetic pianist and composer’s chamber jazz quartet features clarinetist and saxophonist Rick Dimuzio, bassist Andrew Schiller, and drummer Dor Herskovits. Their intimate improvisations incorporate influences from classical and world music while remaining rooted in jazz. Jan 3, 7 p.m. $15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KNICKERBOCKER ALL-STARS This acclaimed nine-piece, horn-driven blues band includes some of New England’s finest players and has performed and recorded with everyone from Marcia Ball to Jimmie Vaughan. Jan 5, 7 p.m. $25-$45. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

BOSTON BAROQUE The period instrument ensemble continues its long-running New Year’s tradition, welcoming 2024 with a heroic program of music by J.S. Bach, Handel, Biber, and more featuring soprano Sonja Tengblad and trumpeter Justin Bland. Dec. 31, 8 p.m., GBH’s Calderwood Studio. Jan. 1, 3 p.m., Sanders Theatre, Harvard University, Cambridge. 617-987-8600, http://baroque.boston

BOSTON ARTISTS ENSEMBLE Stave off the winter blues with a sprightly chamber concert of Haydn and Mozart from violinists Tatiana Dimitriades and Kristopher Tang, violist Rebecca Gitter, cellist Jonathan Miller, and Boston Symphony Orchestra principal clarinetist William Hudgins. Jan. 5, 8 p.m., Hamilton Hall, Salem; Jan. 7, 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, Brookline. www.bostonartistsensemble.org

TIME’S ECHO Boston Globe critic Jeremy Eichler teams up with members of the Concord Chamber Music Society and the Boston Symphony Orchestra for a musical journey through Eichler’s book “Time’s Echo: The Second World War, The Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance.” The program features spoken excerpts from the book alongside string quartets by Dmitri Shostakovich and Benjamin Britten. Groton Hill Music Center, Groton. Jan. 7, 3 p.m. www.concordchambermusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES This musical adaptation of the play by Josefina López and the subsequent HBO film wears its big heart on its sleeve. Set in East Los Angeles in 1987, it features the luminous Lucy Godínez as 18-year-old Ana, who is trying to forge her own path while locked in a contest of wills with her ultra-traditionalist mother, Carmen (Justina Machado). Ana has earned a full scholarship to Columbia University, but Carmen wants her to stay at home and work as a seamstress in the family’s sewing factory. Directed by Sergio Trujillo, who also devised the production’s taut, electric choreography, with a score by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, and a sometimes overly-on-the-nose book by Lisa Loomer, with additional material by Nell Benjamin. Through Jan. 21. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300 or AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL While there’s no vaccine against the winter blahs, the exuberant Moonbox Productions staging of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” comes mighty close. Sarah Kelly stars as Elle Woods, a bubbly fashionista dismissed as an airhead who goes on to prove she is anything but — a journey that takes her to Harvard Law School. Directed by Katie Anne Clark, with dynamic choreography by Taavon Gamble. Through Dec. 31. Moonbox Productions. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-993-8600, https://bit.ly/legallyblondetix

DON AUCOIN





Dance

A TASTE OF THE ARTS Brookline/Cambridge Community Center for the Arts marks its 21st anniversary with a celebratory weekend of culture, including international dance, martial arts, fitness, music, and visual arts. In addition to workshops, a dance social, and a fund-raiser, the event features an interactive showcase program Dec. 30, with dance performances to include street dance and styles from Cuba, Brazil, Greece … and of course a Chinese Lion Dance to bring in the New Year. Dec. 29-31. $15-$100. Cambridge Community Center for the Arts, Cambridge. https://cccaonline.org/

MIKKO NISSINEN’S THE NUTCRACKER For dance enthusiasts of all ages, there’s no better way to embrace the holiday spirit than Boston Ballet’s opulent production of “The Nutcracker.” Featuring the company’s superb dancers and live music by the Boston Ballet Orchestra, the production is a bona fide New England tradition. Expect lavish costumes and larger-than-life set pieces — including a 42-foot Christmas tree — as well as a cast that includes a bevy of adorable children. Through Dec. 31. $25 and up. Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St. bostonballet.org

THE SLUTCRACKER This “Nutcracker” parody may be set to music from Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, but the “ballet” is amped up with all manner of burlesque, making it bawdy fun that is distinctly adults-only. As the show follows the adventures of a grown-up Clara, it celebrates body diversity and sexual freedom with unabashed abandon and lots of glitter. Through Dec. 31. $35. Somerville Theatre, Somerville. http://theslutcracker.com/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





FASHIONED BY SARGENT John Singer Sargent, perhaps the most famous of Bostonian artists (or Bostonian-adjacent; Sargent lived much of his life in Europe), made his mark as a society portraitist largely of well-to-do women like Isabella Stewart Gardner, who became his close patron, confidante, and friend. Inevitably, this meant developing a formidable gift in rendering elaborate gowns and the pernicious drape and glow of an array of fine fabrics, of which Sargent became an established master. This show, closing in just a couple of weeks, celebrates that gift, however blithely; while it reaches for deeper contemplation about wealth, social position, and the relationship between the artist and the prominent person he was painting, it lands as the latest frothy bit of hagiography of a favorite son that Boston can’t bring itself to scrutinize too closely. Through Jan. 15. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

BATS! It’s always Halloween in Salem — at least to some degree — but this exhibition at the Peabody Essex Museum has less to do with the flying rodents’ vampire-adjacent characteristics than their important role as indicator species of healthy ecosystems (or, recently, the opposite). The show includes real, live bats (safely behind glass), and explores the critters’ environmental, social, and cultural impacts through works by artists Resa Blatman, Michael Brolly, Nick Demakes, Juan Nicolás Elizalde, Steve Hollinger, Michael LaFosse and Richard L. Alexander, Tony Rubino, David Yann Robert, Rebecca Saylor Sack, Lino Tagliapietra, and Jeffrey Veregge. Through July 28. Peabody Essex Museum. 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org.

TALES TO TELL: THE STORY OF THE PSYCHE TAPESTRIES AT THE WADSWORTH ATHENEUM A set of five rare 17th-century tapestries from France unfurl the story of Psyche, the Greek goddess of the soul, who attained immortality from the goddess Aphrodite after completing a series of near-impossible tasks, freeing Psyche to marry her lovestruck son, Eros. Tapestries, woven on looms from painted images, are the product of rare and refined craft; they were made in only a handful of European workshops to adorn the homes of monarchs and their elite associates. A chance to see five of an almost complete narrative cycle (the series originally comprised six) is an opportunity just as rare. Through Jan. 7. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St., Hartford. 860-278-2670, www.thewadsworth.org

MURRAY WHYTE

Dodi Wexler, "Roots Grow First." Clark Gallery

DODI WEXLER: FAITH TRIP “Faith makes magic,” Wexler writes in her artist’s statement, referring to her improvisational process. She’s a collage artist, and her list of materials includes pressed flowers, gold, beads, photographs, wool, and paper. Her intricate works evoke gardens and life cycles. Some blossom with riotous colors; others, with quieter palettes, conjure decay. “I hold onto a world that is gone. I try to preserve time,” she writes. “Then I let it go.” Through Jan. 14. Clark Gallery, 162 Lincoln Road, Lincoln. 617-386-6115, www.clarkgallery.com

CATE McQUAID









EVENTS

Comedy

COMEDY & CABERNET Two nights of this show, presented by the Boston Comedy Festival. Friday night is Niki Luparelli and Kristin O’Brien; on Saturday it’s Steve Bjork, Uzair Malik, Ian Rice, and Shea Spillane. Dec. 29-30, 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

THE WEEKEND SHOW Union Comedy’s main show features three house teams each night. Friday it’s Babe, Milkshake, and a team with a name we can’t print. Saturday is Big Allowance, Clyde, and Medusa. Dec. 29-30, 7:30 p.m. $15. Union Comedy, 593 Somerville Ave., Somerville. www.unioncomedy.com

JIMMY TINGLE: HUMOR AND HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Cambridge’s own Tingle tends to be more optimistic and hopeful than some of his fellow satirists, and that’s what he’ll focus on in these three shows at the Calderwood Pavilion. Dec. 29-30 at 8 p.m., Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. $29-$59. Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

HAPPY NOON YEAR Ring in the new year a little bit early at the Boston Children’s Museum. Instead of breaking night, children can celebrate with party hats, “pretend fireworks,” and a countdown to noon. Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-noon. Included in museum admission. Boston Children’s Museum, 300 Congress St. Mommypoppins.com

FIRST DAY HIKES CAPE COD Explore nature on New Year’s Day in wildlife sanctuaries, trails, bogs, and forests throughout Cape Cod. Participants can choose from 18 different free walks and trails across the region, some guided by naturalists and conservationists. Hikers can also take part in arts and crafts, campfires, demonstrations, and more. Jan. 1, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Multiple locations on Cape Cod. Blt.org

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: LET IT SNOW! Children ages 2-5 can join the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Public Library for a snowy story time. Participants can read children’s books about snow plows, trucks, and sleds, as well as receive a craft to make at home. Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Free. The Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library, 30 South St., Jamaica Plain. bpl.bibliocommons.com

ELENA GIARDINA



