From AI to X, here’s a look back at the year in tech

But the new technology may spawn all manner of unhappy consequences. These range from the relatively minor — a surge of academic plagiarism or increased online fraud — to the catastrophic — think the collapse of civilization, as out-of-control AIs shut down banks and electrical grids. Earlier this year, a group of top AI scientists claimed their invention could someday prove as dangerous as pandemics or nuclear warfare.

AI systems like ChatGPT, Bard, and Midjourney have stunned, thrilled, and even scared us since their debut in late 2022. Today, millions of people use these systems that can produce original essays, works of art, and computer software on command. No innovation since the smartphone has hit this hard, this fast.

Advertisement

The year’s other major tech stories weren’t quite as dramatic. Still, there was plenty of (mostly) bad news for Elon Musk; the top brass at Google and Amazon; the crew at a Boston-area software firm with a big security crisis; and a heap of laid-off tech workers. And don’t forget the Supreme Court case that could redefine free speech on the internet.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

A worker removes letters from the Twitter sign from the company's headquarters on July 24 in San Francisco, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty

At X, Musk buries his treasure

Having wildly overpaid to acquire the social media company Twitter in October of 2022, Musk spent much of 2023 driving away millions of users and dozens of big-league advertisers. He renamed the company X in July, frittering away an iconic brand name on a whim. Thousands of users who’d been barred by the company’s previous leaders for posting hateful messages were welcomed back, causing hordes of offended users to log off. By September, Musk issued an X message saying ad revenues had fallen 60 percent, and in October he told employees that he estimated the value of his $44 billion investment had fallen to just $19 billion.

Advertisement

It keeps getting worse. In mid-November, an array of major companies pulled their ads, including media companies Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Meanwhile, Facebook parent Meta launched its Twitter/X alternative Threads in July, signing up 30 million new users in its first day. The stampede has slowed, but in just six months, Threads has acquired 141 million monthly users compared to about 335 million for X.

How many more blunders can X survive? It looks like Musk will keep messing around until he finds out.

You call this Progress?

It’s said there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but you’d probably get an argument from Progress Software, a Burlington-based maker of heavy-duty business software. In June, cyber criminals discovered a flaw in MOVEit, a Progress product that shifts large amounts of data between corporate servers. Progress moved fast to fix its buggy code, but not fast enough.

Soon, hundreds of companies in the US and abroad were reporting data thefts. A criminal gang called Clop, probably based in Russia, threatened to make the stolen information public if they weren’t paid a ransom. The data security firm Emsisoft estimates that the MOVEit breach has cost businesses worldwide at least $14 billion to clean up the mess. Progress is probably nostalgic for the good old days when hardly anybody had heard of it.

Wayfair, Akamai, Rapid7, and Tripadvisor are just a few of the local companies that have eliminated jobs this year. David Ryan/Globe Staff/Boston Globe

Brother, can you spare a job?

Though the US unemployment rate flirts with historic lows, things aren’t rosy for tech workers. Many companies hired massively during the COVID pandemic because of increased demand for online services. But as the crisis waned, the same firms began tossing people overboard. According to an estimate from Crunchbase News, about 191,000 tech workers have been laid off this year. That includes 16,000 at Amazon, 12,000 at Alphabet, 11,000 at Microsoft, and 10,000 at Meta. Boston companies have suffered as well. Wayfair, Akamai, Rapid7, and Tripadvisor are just a few of the local companies that have eliminated jobs this year.

Advertisement

High-stakes game of Monopoly

The waning year saw a spate of high-profile antitrust actions aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech. Perhaps the most important of the lot was originally filed during the Trump presidency. That US Justice Department lawsuit alleges that Google locked in its virtual monopoly on internet search by paying billions to companies like Apple and Samsung to make Google the default search service on their smartphones. The DOJ says that makes it almost impossible for smaller rivals like DuckDuckGo and Microsoft’s Bing to get a foothold in the search market. The case finally went to trial in September, but in January 2023, the DOJ filed a separate lawsuit against Google, charging that the company unlawfully dominated the online advertising market. The two cases together are like a dagger aimed at the heart of Google’s most lucrative businesses.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission has stumbled in its efforts to prevent big tech companies from getting even bigger. In 2023, the FTC lost a lawsuit seeking to prevent Meta from buying virtual reality software maker Within for an undisclosed amount. The FTC also failed to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of videogame company Activision Blizzard, but the government is appealing the verdict.

Advertisement

There’s no quit in the FTC. In September, the agency joined with 17 state attorneys general in an antitrust suit against Amazon, alleging that the company prevents third-party sellers from charging less for their products at other online stores than they charge at Amazon.

A view of a ChargePoint EV charging station on July 28 in San Anselmo, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Electric vehicles charge ahead, slowly

Electric cars haven’t made it to the mainstream yet, but they’re no longer novelty gadgets either. Car industry watcher Kelley Blue Book said that 313,000 EVs were sold in the US in the third quarter alone, and predicted that total 2023 sales of EVs will break one million units for the first time.

One reason: According to the US Energy Information Administration, EV prices are falling fast. As of September, the average new EV cost a bit over $50,000, compared to about $47,000 for a new fossil-fuel ride. And that doesn’t count the federal and state tax credits and rebates which can sometimes make an EV cheaper than a comparable gasoline car.

Even used EVs are on the move. Recurrent, a company that monitors the used EV market, said that 140,000 of them were sold in the first half of the year.

And yet, dealers complain of too many EVs stuck on their lots, because carmakers are cranking them out faster than consumers can buy them. In response, Ford and General Motors have announced that they’re putting a hold on plans to invest billions more in new EV manufacturing capacity, at least until the market sorts itself out.

Advertisement

Social media showdown

Can federal officials urge social media companies to delete messages that the government deems false or misleading? On July 4, Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty said “absolutely no.” He issued a sweeping injunction banning the feds from “encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”

An appeals court sharply trimmed back the scope of the injunction, but left it partly intact. So next year the US Supreme Court will settle the controversy once and for all.

It’s a tough call. There’s evidence that some federal officials demanded that Facebook take down certain messages or face unspecified consequences. That would be a blatant violation of the First Amendment. But the government has free speech rights too, as well as an interest in protecting the public. Surely it’s entitled to alert social media companies of suspected propaganda messages planted by Russia or China.

How far can the government go in trying to protect us from dangerous ideas? We’ll find out next year.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.