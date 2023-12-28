In six years, The Fine Print has saved consumers $1.2 million

Money was returned — or canceled benefits restored — to scores of consumers who turned to the Globe in frustration after being treated unfairly by corporations, companies, or insurers.

Now in its sixth year, The Fine Print column has helped consumers collect $1.2 million owed to them, including almost $100,000 in 2023.

Three columns this year dealt with the notoriously complex worlds of private health insurance, hospital billing, and government medical assistance programs.

Lori Handerhan got billed for almost $23,000 by South Shore Hospital after being rushed to the emergency room with a heart rate so low doctors feared she would die. In her five-day stay at the hospital, Handerhan received excellent care, including an implanted pacemaker to regulate her heart. But she couldn’t afford her medical bills.

Advertisement

It turns out Handerhan had mistakenly purchased health insurance online that lacked coverage for hospitalization. She was apparently fooled by a website that looked like a government-sponsored insurance marketplace, according to the state Division of Insurance.

After I got involved, South Shore Hospital forgave her bill. Lessons for consumers shopping for health insurance: first, look for websites that end in “.org,” not “.com.” And second, make sure you know what you’re getting (and not getting) when you sign up for a health plan.

Alan Cregg complained to me about paying $20,000 out of pocket for knee surgery after his insurer, Cigna, refused to pay, saying Cregg, who was 66 when he had the surgery, should have been on Medicare Part B.

Cregg pointed out that his surgery had been approved in advance by the insurer in writing. My column focused on the lack of clear communication regarding Cregg’s obligation to go on Medicare after his wife was fired from her job.

Make sure you understand the intricacies of Medicare, especially when combined with other complex programs, such as the law known as COBRA, which requires most employers to continue to offer group insurance to terminated employees for at least 18 months.

Advertisement

Joe Farrell in his home with his wife, Cheryl. Following a hospital stay at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Joe Farrell was billed $5,040 for a private room, which the Farrells’ insurer refused to cover. Saint Vincent reversed its position and zeroed out the bill after the Farrells contacted the Globe. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Then there was the case of Cheryl and Joe Farrell. Joe had gone to Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester in excruciating pain because of a spinal cord compression.

He obviously needed surgery, but it was delayed while the hospital waited for a bed to open up. When he was finally moved upstairs, the Farrells assumed it was the first available bed.

It turned out the room was a private one, which the Farrells’ insurer refused to cover. The hospital then billed the Farrells $5,040 for it. But the Farrells had no say in what kind of room Joe got and would have happily accepted “a broom closet,” so long as it hastened surgery.

Saint Vincent reversed its position and zeroed out the bill after the Farrells contacted the Globe and their plight was detailed in a Fine Print column.

A 93-year-old grandmother from Pembroke was scammed when someone whom she thought was her granddaughter called her, begging for money to get out of jail. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

One of the columns that got the most attention in 2023 involved a 93-year-old grandmother from Pembroke who took a call from someone she thought was her granddaughter. Through sobs, she begged for money to get out of jail.

It was a scam. But what struck me was that a Bank of America teller cashed a check for $9,500 for the grandmother, no questions asked. A day after my inquiry, a Bank of America representative called the grandmother, apologized, and refunded the $9,500. The bank told the family it has “procedures in place” to safeguard elders and that the bank staff “could have done more” to protect the grandmother.

Advertisement

In response to this kind of scam, Secretary of State William F. Galvin drafted legislation that would mandate that bank tellers and other employees take certain steps when seniors or people with disabilities attempt to make transactions that may reasonably be viewed as suspicious.

The Fine Print also championed consumers in travel-related disputes with JetBlue, Allianz, and Greyhound.

JetBlue made it nearly impossible for Ed and Kathy Colbert to get fairly compensated after the airline lost Kathy’s checked bag. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

JetBlue made it nearly impossible for Ed and Kathy Colbert to get fairly compensated after the airline lost Kathy’s checked bag.

The lost bag ruined the couple’s vacation on Hilton Head Island, and then JetBlue repeatedly gave them confusing and contradictory information on how to be compensated for their loss, or ignored them altogether. This went on for almost a year.

After I got involved, JetBlue suddenly became responsive to the Colberts. During the ensuing negotiations for a settlement, Ed remained firm in his demand for a little more than $3,800, which included the replacement cost of the lost bag and its contents, the cost of their ruined vacation, and $800 for the many hours the couple had spent chasing JetBlue.

JetBlue eventually met Ed’s demand with a combination of cash and vouchers for future travel. It was a good example of the kind of demand for full accountability that can pay off for consumers.

Nancy Lague and her husband, Bob, planned a trip to Ireland, but then he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer. As she nursed her dying husband, Lague fought to get a refund of about $3,300. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Nancy Lague and her husband, Bob, planned a trip to Ireland, but then he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer. As she nursed her dying husband, Lague attempted to get a refund of about $3,300. It wasn’t easy. The information she got from Allianz was difficult to understand.

Advertisement

Finally, I got involved and the refund was forthcoming. Bob, a retired music teacher, died shortly thereafter.

Elisa Kennedy wanted an $84 refund after the Greyhound bus she booked to New York broke down in rural Connecticut and left her and dozens of other passengers stranded by the side of the highway. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Elisa Kennedy wanted an $84 refund after the Greyhound bus she booked to New York broke down in rural Connecticut and left her and dozens of other passengers stranded by the side of the highway, 150 miles from their destination, without food or water in the blistering August heat.

Greyhound refused her a refund twice before I contacted the company and it grudgingly relented. Greyhound should have gone further by reimbursing her the $200 she spent on a livery van to take her to New York.

Ellen Fitzgerald was a victim of “check washing,” a kind of check fraud that is surging across the country, according to the Treasury Department. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

One thing that became apparent in 2023 was the prevalence of “check washing,” a kind of check fraud that is surging across the country, according to the US Treasury Department.

It begins with scammers fishing envelopes from mailboxes in search of signed checks. The scammers then use nail polish remover or other chemicals to wash away the ink spelling out the name of the “payee,” or recipient, and the dollar amount. Finally, they write in a new payee’s name and amount and cash or deposit the check in an account they control, typically via an ATM or online banking.

Advertisement

Ellen Fitzgerald’s $185 check to her plumber, written on her Citizens Bank account, was “washed” and cashed for $2,385. Fitzgerald promptly reported the apparent fraud to Citizens but faced repeated delays in being made whole.

Remember, consumers are not liable for losses due to check washing. Banks that accept forged or altered checks are responsible. After all, banks are supposed to be able to detect and reject “doctored” checks.

Citizens eventually covered the loss.

Bonnie Donohue lost her front teeth and incurred $30,000 in dental expenses after falling over a sidewalk protrusion in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The limits of municipal liability

Finally, there was Bonnie Donohue and Bill Sykes and their collisions with state laws that greatly curtail municipal liability.

In Massachusetts, you have little chance of recovering financially if you have the misfortune of getting injured due to a pothole or other structural flaw in a street or sidewalk.

Donohue lost her front teeth and incurred $30,000 in dental expenses after falling over a sidewalk protrusion in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood. Sykes lost thousands of dollars in wages and suffered serious injuries after hitting a pothole while cycling in Halifax.

The Legislature has imposed rules that make it nearly impossible for victims of municipal negligence to get adequately compensated.

I think it’s an injustice. The counterargument, voiced in a recent letter to the editor, is that the current system saves money for municipalities to spend on other priorities, such as police and fire stations, schools, and playing fields.

But do we really want to fund such worthy undertakings on the backs of the unlucky few who fall victim to municipal negligence?

I’ll be back on the job in 2024. Let me know if you have an issue at sean.murphy@globe.com.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him @spmurphyboston.