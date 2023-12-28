Portable blenders recalled over injury and fire hazards

BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of reports of injuries, federal regulators said Thursday. BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders can overheat or catch fire, according to a notice from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, and their blender blades can break off during use. There have been 329 reports of blades breaking during use to date, the CPSC said, as well as 17 additional reports of overheating or fires that resulted in about $150,000 of property damage claims. The company has also received 49 reports of minor burn injuries and one reported laceration injury. Regulators urged consumers to stop using the recalled blenders immediately and contact BlendJet for a free base unit replacement. To receive the replacement part, customers will need to remove and cut up the base’s rubber seal and email or upload a photo using BlendJet’s website. BlendJet said in a prepared statement that the recall impacts older Blender 2 blenders and that BlendJet 2 blenders now available for purchase through the company’s website and retail partners have updated components and are not subject to the recall. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

Judge says Alibaba can be sued for allegedly selling fake Squishmallows

A judge in New York has ruled that Alibaba must face a lawsuit by a US toymaker alleging that the Chinese e-commerce giant’s online platforms were used to sell counterfeit Squishmallows. Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District Court of New York refused Alibaba’s request to dismiss the case filed by Kelly Toys Holdings, which makes the popular plush toys. Kelly Toys is owned by Jazwares, a toy company whose parent company Alleghany Corp. is controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Pending home sales remain weak

A gauge of pending US existing-home purchases held at a record low in November, indicating a weak resale market beset by a lack of inventory and high prices. The National Association of Realtors’ index of contract signings to purchase previously owned homes was unchanged at 71.6, the lowest in data back to 2001. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a gain of 0.9 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Chinese company vows to compete with Tesla, Porsche

The billionaire cofounder of Xiaomi Corp. unveiled the company’s first electric vehicle Thursday, declaring ambitions to become a top global carmaker in 15 to 20 years and compete against Tesla and Porsche. The SU7, which stands for Speed Ultra, rolled onto a stage at the China National Convention Center in Beijing with no drivers visible, ending a presentation by chief executive and cofounder Lei Jun in front of thousands of people. Lei spent hours detailing the car’s features, which include a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Dallas now has more finance workers than Chicago or Los Angeles

It’s been a big year for Big Finance in the Big D. Dallas saw three of Wall Street’s largest banks start on new campuses this year, cementing their bets on one of the fastest-growing metros in one of the fastest-growing states. The industry’s rapid Texas expansion since the onset of the pandemic means the area now has more finance workers than Chicago or Los Angeles, trailing only New York. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WEALTH

L’Oreal heiress first woman worth $100 billion

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers became the first woman to amass a $100 billion fortune, marking another milestone for the heiress and for France’s expanding fashion and cosmetics industries. Her wealth jumped to $100.2 billion on Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The milestone came as shares of L’Oreal, the beauty products empire founded by her grandfather, rose to a record high, with the stock set for its best year since 1998. Despite the gain, Bettencourt Meyers’s fortune is still significantly less than that of French compatriot Bernard Arnault, founder of luxury goods purveyor LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who was second in the global ranking with $179.4 billion as of Wednesday’s close. France’s growing domination of luxury retail has spawned several other ultra-rich families, including the clan behind Hermes International, who have amassed Europe’s largest family fortune, and the Wertheimer brothers who own Chanel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall again

The average long-term US mortgage rate retreated for the ninth straight week to reach its lowest level since May. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped to 6.61 percent from 6.67 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.42 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

New obesity drugs are showing promising results in helping some people shed pounds but the injections will remain out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare is forbidden to cover such medications. Drugmakers and a wide-ranging and growing bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are gearing up to push for that to change next year. As obesity rates rise among older adults, some lawmakers say the United States cannot afford to keep a decades-old law that prohibits Medicare from paying for new weight loss drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound. But research shows the initial price tag of covering those drugs is so steep it could drain Medicare’s already shaky finances. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CURRENCY

Dollar looking at worst year since pandemic

The dollar is poised for its worst year since the onset of the pandemic as Wall Street bets the Federal Reserve is set to lower interest rates after safely reining in prices. After being whipsawed by false starts calling for the end of the Fed’s rate hiking regime, a Bloomberg gauge of the greenback is down nearly 3 percent since January in the steepest annual drop for the US currency since 2020. Much of the decline materialized in the fourth quarter on growing wagers that the Fed will sharply loosen policy next year as the US economy slows. That dents the dollar’s appeal as other central banks may keep their rates higher for longer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHOCOLATE

Higher cocoa prices mean more expensive candy

Cocoa futures in London are set for the largest annual gain in more than three decades, risking even costlier chocolate for consumers ahead. Harvest challenges in West Africa — the biggest global growing region — have hampered supplies throughout the year. Extreme rains caused a blight of crop disease in recent months, and the seasonal onset of dusty, Saharan winds is now threatening to dry up developing beans. The adverse conditions have sent futures soaring, boosting costs for candy and sweets makers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS