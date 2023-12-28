Butternut Bakehouse sweetens Belmont Center; The Fat Greek plans an Arlington opening

Swank steakhouse chain STK is now open in the Back Bay (222 Berkeley St.). Live large with a $163 dry-aged Tomahawk steak; shellfish platters, lobster mac and cheese, and apple pie. There’s also a less pricy 3 p.m. happy hour menu, plus weekend brunch featuring lobster Benedict and chicken and waffles.

Openings : Butternut Bakehouse is open in Belmont (49 Leonard St.), the latest branch of a lovable, popular Arlington café run by Suzana Samad, a former baker for No. 9 Park , Rialto , and UpStairs on the Square . Butternut is known for succulent honey-glazed biscuits, croissants, and galettes. The Belmont branch has a larger menu, with pressed hot sandwiches: roast beef, roast turkey, grilled cheese, roasted mushrooms, and tuna salad. Visit Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Coming soon: In Arlington, The Fat Greek (185 Massachusetts Ave.) plans a January opening. The busy Haverhill branch serves gyros with a variety of proteins, deconstructed Gyro fries sans pita, and loukoumades (Greek doughnuts).

New Year’s Eve: A sampling of dining highlights to ring in the new year: Kenmore Square’s Pescador (498 Commonwealth Ave.) and Blue Ribbon Brasserie (500 Commonwealth Ave.) serve five-course tasting menus until late. At Pescador, enjoy $95 worth of ceviche, lobster croquettes, and whole roasted suckling pig tacos; next door at Blue Ribbon, try a $125 prix-fixe menu with wagyu tartare and baked stuffed lobster until midnight. Everett’s Night Shift Brewing (87 Santilli Highway) throws a Super Mario-themed soiree, with local band Wario Speedwagon, Mario-themed cocktails (Princess Peach Bellini, anyone?), gaming zones, a costume contest, and food from NAC Truck (wraps, burgers, subs). It starts at 8 p.m., no tickets required.

Seafood paella at Pescador in Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

In Cambridge, Alewife’s new Mothership (125 Cambridgepark Drive) hosts a kid-friendly party starting at 5 p.m. with a DJ, early ball drop, and plenty of kid-friendly food (burgers, chicken tenders). It’s $20 for kids; $40 grown-ups. On the other side of town, Café Beatrice (100 N. First St.) also hosts a family-friendly dinner with a 6 p.m. ball drop, with nostalgic snacks: Rice Krispie treats, whoopie pies, and espresso martinis for parents. And at MIDA Newton (261 Walnut St.), kids under 10 get free pizza slices starting at 4 p.m., while parents can enjoy $10 Tito’s cocktails.

Advertisement

In the South End, The Beehive (541 Tremont St.) offers a burlesque show, with a $175 gala menu served starting at 8:30 p.m.: champagne, canapes, Dover sole, and other delicacies. (An earlier, a la carte menu starts at 5 p.m.) Sister restaurant Cosmica (40 Berkeley St.) hosts salsa-dancing, burlesque from Mistress Manifest, dancing from performance artist Luna Faun and her pet boa constrictor, plus a Mexican menu beginning at 8:30 p.m.

And near Beacon Hill, The Liberty Hotel (215 Charles St.) hosts spinners and aerialists from the Boston Circus Guild starting at 8 p.m. Dine at Lydia Shire’s hotel restaurant Scampo beforehand; they’ll have a $150, four-course menu starting at 5 p.m. with a pasta tasting, lobster pizza, monstrous cuts of meat, poached lobster, and lots more.









Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.