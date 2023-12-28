Fort Myers, post-hurricane: What can visitors expect?

Stranded on an island with omnipresent iguanas? Sounds like the plot of a Dwayne Johnson movie. But no, this is what happened in real life in September 2022 when Hurricane Ian tore through Florida’s Lee County, leaving 72 residents dead. Long-time resident Chelle Koster Walton, quoted above, described the eerie aftermath on Sanibel Island during our recent visit.

“It was absolutely surreal. All of the landmarks were gone, and we lost power, so we had no idea that the bridge linking Sanibel to the mainland was gone. And then, the iguanas took over.

In the days that followed, the news was grim. Ian reached a near-Category 5 intensity in Lee County, with storm surges up to 15 feet and 155 mile-per-hour winds. Cutting a swath through western Cuba, central Florida, and the Carolinas, the storm ultimately claimed 149 lives and left $112.9 billion in damages in its wake. The municipality of Fort Myers Beach, situated on Estero Island, bore the brunt of Ian’s impact, with about 90 percent of its buildings damaged or destroyed.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Fort Myers area is a favorite destination for New Englanders, thanks to its gorgeous Gulf beaches, nonstop flights from Boston, and, of course, JetBlue Park, the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox. Fort Myers Beach, in particular, has long been a haven for middle-class vacationers, with an array of ‘50s- and ‘60s-era mom-and-pop establishments, colorful beach bars, and wooden pier.

Advertisement

Those vestiges of Old Florida are gone, and they won’t be back. Fort Myers and sister islands Sanibel and Captiva are rebuilding, but it won’t be the same. Now, structures must be elevated to protect from flooding in future storms, and reinforced with concrete. Even though buildings will be taller, don’t expect high-rises. “We won’t be South Beach, and we don’t want to be,” says Jackie Parker of the Lee County Visitors and Convention Bureau. “The vibe of Fort Myers Beach will remain,” she says. Moreover, a renaissance is occurring, Parker says, as the county rebuilds and reimagines its future.

Advertisement

The colorful wooden beach shacks that once lined Fort Myers Beach are history now, but this is Florida — there’s always a colorful drink to be had nearby. Diane Bair

When will things be back to normal? Hard to say. At this point, about 70 percent of the hotel rooms in the county have reopened, Parker says. The biggest news on the hotel front: The 254-guest room Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers (www.margaritavilleresorts.com), under construction when the storm hit, has officially opened on Fort Myers Beach. This sunset-hued complex has six restaurants, a slew of amenities, and a giant flip-flop in the lobby. It’s the first new hotel in Fort Myers Beach in 20 years, a sign that things are popping. On Sanibel, a newly expanded Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium (www.shellmuseum.org) is slated to open in February.

What else can you expect if you visit this winter?

The bad news

Lane closures, bridgework, and the resulting traffic congestion will make it take longer to get around by car. The county’s roads may be clogged with construction crews, especially during rush hours, so plan on extra time to get around.

Driving around Lee County, you’ll still see evidence of Ian’s destruction. Some homes, too damaged to repair, await the wrecking ball. Some businesses are shuttered, adorned with “For Lease” signs. The landmark Fort Myers Beach Pier is in pieces at this writing, and trailers replace visitor centers and town halls in some places.

Advertisement

Fort Myers Beach was particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Ian. Buildings under construction (or awaiting demolition) are a common site here, as the county rebuilds. The winter 2024 tourist season looks promising, officials say. Diane Bair

Structures built close to the water, and smaller houses near the Gulf were swept away completely, leaving foundations and pilings behind, ghostly reminders of the storm. There are a lot of sad stories here: Many people didn’t have insurance on their properties, and those who did often discovered that payouts covered just a fraction of the cost of repair. Some folks simply moved away, unable to rebuild or unwilling to contemplate another once-in-a-century storm.

The good news

Now, for the good news: Hotel rooms are available, especially at the larger properties. The Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers, mentioned earlier, attracts fans of Jimmy Buffett’s carefree, coconuts-and-cocktails culture. Also on Fort Myers Beach, the venerable Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina (www.pinkshell.com) is back in action.

On Captiva, the sprawling South Seas resort (www.southseas.com ) sustained serious damage, but as construction work continues, rooms are coming back on line. A bit farther afield, in Cape Coral, the Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village (www.marriott.com) offers a waterside setting and beachy feels, especially at the Nauti Mermaid Dockside Bar & Grill.

What we’ve always loved best about Fort Myers is its natural side. Happily, that’s recovering. “Resilience is the name of the game” when it comes to native Florida wildlife, says ranger Jessica Barry of J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island (www.fws.gov/refuge/jn-ding-darling ). Amid the landscape of gumbo limbo trees, palms, and sea grapes, the animals are returning after Ian’s devastation. The mangroves took a hit — they act like catcher’s mitts during a storm, collecting debris in their root systems (including Ding Darling’s Tarpon Bay Explorer cruise boat). More than 50 percent of the mangroves were lost, Barry notes, but some are coming back. All the park’s usual residents have been spotted, except for the Virginia possum and the pig frog, Barry says. But the birding is great; we saw roseate spoonbills and other species as we drove along Wildlife Drive. “Last year, we had two white pelicans — now we have squadrons,” she reports.

Advertisement

Although some trails are still closed, and you’ll see piles of dead plant material in places, less vegetation makes it easier for people to see wildlife. “We’re still recovering. It will be years before the refuge looks like it used to,” the ranger notes. But it’s still glorious, and there’s plenty of hiking (and kayak and paddleboards to rent) to explore it. On our visit, a crew was shooting a TV movie on location at Ding Darling, proof that it’s ready for its close-up.

Head to natural areas like Lovers Key State Park to experience the best of the Fort Myers area. Who cares if the restrooms are located in trailers right now? Diane Bair

Kayaking and Key lime pie

If you plan your trip to Fort Myers around watery pursuits, you won’t be disappointed. (Or Key lime pie, for that matter; it’s on every menu.)

We visited an old favorite, Lovers Key State Park (www.floridastateparks.org). The park is still in rebuilding mode, but there were kayaks to rent from Lovers Key Adventures (www.loverskeyadventures.com), and the 2.5-mile estuary in the park was a nature lover’s bonanza. Paddling with a guide, we saw a West Indian manatee and her calf, visible for just a minute or two as they barreled under the water. Great blue and little blue herons were everywhere — as were very large iguanas, nearly camouflaged in the trees.

Advertisement

Under power, we explored the waters surrounding the barrier islands of Fort Myers with Captain Brian Holoway (www.captainbrianonthewater.com), an expert in the area’s natural history. Mostly, we were anxious to see Cayo Costa State Park (www.floridastateparks.org), a 2,500-acre, 8-mile-long barrier island that has been our “happy place” for years. We’ve camped on the beach on Cayo Costa, and paddled with the manatees here, after taking the Tropic Star ferry from nearby Pine Island.

Alas, the ferry isn’t running now, and camping is not permitted on the island, but you can still wander Cayo Costa’s shell-strewn white sand if you book with Captain Brian (or know someone with a boat). Despite some driftwood and raggedy foliage, the park is still ragingly beautiful, and sea turtles have returned to make nests. The seashells are still plentiful, prompting that shell-seeking posture known as the Sanibel Stoop.

If you’re a fan of Key lime pie, get ready for overindulgence. It’s on every restaurant menu in Lee County; we found this one at the Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers. Diane Bair

If you know the area, you’re probably familiar with the 18-mile-long Pine Island, just offshore from the city of Fort Myers. You might remember its arts colony-slash-fishing village, Matlacha. Sadly, Matlacha was a victim of Ian, and some of the artists, including Leona Lovegrove, have decamped to Fort Myers. But its fishing bridge remains. Happily, the circa1926 Tarpon Lodge (www.tarponlodge.com), a Pine Island classic, is open for business.

So is Cabbage Key, hooray. Owned by the Wells family, the folks who operate Tarpon Lodge, Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant (https://cabbagekey.com) is one of the most iconic joints in Southwest Florida. Reachable by boat only, Cabbage Key is famous for its “wallpaper” — thousands of one-dollar bills taped to the walls and ceiling. They say that Jimmy Buffett’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise” was inspired by Cabbage Key, but other places make the same claim. Suffice it to say that the cheeseburger is good, along with fresh local seafood and their frozen Key lime pie.

Digging into a pile of stone crab claws, with a view of Pine Island Sound, it’s easy to feel like paradise is within reach. Let’s raise a glass to Fort Myers: Here’s to coming back better than ever, to manatees and mangroves and margaritas — and iguanas that keep to themselves.

If you go: For information, www.VisitFortMyers.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com