A waterskiing squirrel, ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ and how to keep water bottles funk free

The annual New England Boat Show returns one month earlier than usual, offering a larger boat display, a new onsite beach club with games and music, and (we’re not kidding) a real waterskiing squirrel. The show runs Jan. 10-14 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Wander around hundreds of boats — from center consoles, pontoons, and wake boats to family cruisers — and see the latest boating accessories and marine electronics. Kids can cruise around a miniature lake on a paddleboat while guests 10 and older can try out standup paddleboards and kayaks in an indoor pool. New boaters can also take free seminars that cover boating basics, maintenance, and operating — go to Fred’s Shed How-To Center. During fishing workshops, local experts teach the art of casting (from a 30-foot fishing tank), and share tips on landing a trophy tuna, rigging for big game fishing, and offshore angling. Don’t miss seeing Twiggy the real-life squirrel as she waterskies behind a radio-controlled boat in her own indoor pool. Admission: free for those 12 and under, $18 for 13 and older in advance and $20 at the door. www.newenglandboatshow.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

This image released by MGM Pictures shows Callum Turner, center, in a scene from "The Boys in the Boat." Laurie Sparham/Associated Press

THERE

Advertisement

Exhibit highlights ‘The Boys in the Boat’

Visit Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry and see rare artifacts and photographs from the University of Washington men’s rowing team — gold medal winners of the men’s eight competition at the 1936 Olympics and the team featured in “The Boys in the Boat,” a George Clooney film that hits theaters this week. The exhibit “Pulling Together: A Brief History of Rowing in Seattle” runs through June 2. It features an impressive collection of memorabilia, such as Olympic jerseys and uniforms, medals from multiple Olympics and the Head of the Charles Regatta, the megaphone worn by coxswain Bob Moch during the historic Berlin race, and an eight-person Pocock rowing shell nearly identical to the winning Husky Clipper. Also see a selection of stunning photos — including a life-size image of the UW men’s team — and a timeline that chronicles the popularity of rowing in the Pacific Northwest. A canoe paddle on display by the area’s Swinomish Tribe serves as a reminder that local indigenous people paddled here long before others settled in this region. Admission: free for 14 and under to $22 for 15 and older. https://mohai.org

Advertisement

Fossil Outdoor’s new LilBon, BonDry (pictured here), and WishBon wicking pads are strips of bendable fabric made from recycled plastic bottles and plant-sourced fibers; they slip into a water bottle or bladder and quickly soak up water, helping moisture evaporate so your water bottle doesn’t get funky. The Original BōnDry by Fossil Outdoor

EVERYWHERE

How to keep water bottles funk free

Whether you’re coming home from a bike ride or a backcountry adventure, consider drying out your water bottle or hydration bladder with Fossil Outdoor’s LilBon, BonDry, or WishBon dryer. These wicking pads are strips of bendable fabric made from recycled plastic bottles and plant-sourced fibers; slip one into a water bottle or bladder and it quickly soaks up water and helps moisture evaporate so your bottle doesn’t get funky. The LilBon measures 1.75 inches wide and 14 inches long and works great with everything from small squeezable running flasks to rigid plastic bottles. For water bladders, use the BonDry (pronounced “bone dry”), which measures just under 3.5 inches wide and 17 inches long, and does a great job absorbing moisture and transporting it out of the hydration pack so you can quickly store or reuse your water bladder. The WishBon is almost identical to the BonDry but is partially split up the middle so it works with bladders that have a plastic center divider. All three items are reusable, machine washable, and biodegradable. $19.99 (LilBon) to $27.99 (WishBon). https://fossiloutdoor.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK