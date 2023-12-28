Where to go cross-country skiing in New England with kids

Cross-country skiing with kids is a great way to get outside in the winter months, explore a new area, and stay physically active. It’s fun, easily accessible, and relatively inexpensive. Many of the larger New England alpine ski resorts also have cross-country ski trails. And there are a handful of larger, well-known Nordic ski centers, like Trapp Family Lodge, Jackson Touring, Great Glen Trails, Carter’s XC Center, and more. But don’t overlook nearby state parks, nature preserves, farms, forests, and refuges. After the next snowfall (fingers crossed that we get some snow this winter!) consider heading out to one of these family-friendly destinations.

The North Shore Nordic Association, an all-volunteer organization, maintains groomed trails at the historic 658-acre Appleton Farm, a The Trustees of Reservation property. Established in 1638, it’s one of the oldest continuously operating farms in the country. It’s a pretty landscape of rolling fields, lined with old stone walls. Stop by the Farmhouse for warm drinks and snacks.

Time your visit for one of the many events held here throughout the winter, including nature walks, barnyard story hours, family farm chores, and more. 219 County Road, Ipswich. 978-356-5728, www.thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms/

Blue Hills Reservation

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! When there’s enough of it on the ground this nearby park is a jolly good winter playground. Stretching over acres across four towns, it has more than 100 miles of trails weaving through marshes and meadows and up and down hills. All the trails are open for cross country skiing, provided there’s enough snow cover. The Houghton’s Pond Loop is a quick 1-mile trail, great for beginners around the pond with easy-does-it inclines. The more difficult 2.5-mile Wolcott Hill trail travels over rolling terrain through Wildcat Notch with views of Great Blue Hill.

You’ll find a good list of recommended ski trails and descriptions here. 725 Hillside, Milton. 617-698-1802, www.mass.gov/locations/blue-hills-reservation

There are a handful of larger, well-known Nordic ski centers, but don't overlook state parks, nature preserves, farms, forests, and refuges. Handout

Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary

The namesake Ipswich River skirts this 1,982-acre Mass Audubon property, with a lovely landscape of meadows, fields, and marshes dotted with ponds and wetlands. Skiers make their own tracks; check in at the Visitors Center for trail conditions. Popular trails include the Bunker Meadows trail leading to an observation tower, and continuing to the banks of the river, and the short, half-mile Rockery Trail, leading to a rock grotto with tunnels and caves.

Other Mass Audubon sanctuaries open for cross-country skiing include Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon, Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick, Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln, Habitat Education Center & Wildlife Sanctuary in Belmont, Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Plymouth, and Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary in Princeton.

87 Perkins Row, Topsfield. 978-887-9264, www.massaudubon.org/places-to-explore/wildlife-sanctuaries/ipswich-river

Laura Carroll (left) and Danielle Starr cross-country ski at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, Maine, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal/Associated Press

Pineland Farms

Bet you’ll have a tough time getting your kids to leave this fun, activity-laden spot in New Gloucester, Maine. It’s a working dairy farm sprawling across 5,000 acres of forests and fields. When the temperatures drop, this pretty farm turns into a winter wonderland. There are 30 kilometers of trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat tire biking, along with warming huts and firepits. Still have energy after hitting the trails? There’s also sledding, ice skating, and winter disc golf. An outdoor center has gear, ski, snowshoe, and fat bike rentals. If you’re new to cross-country skiing, they also offer private, semi-private (2 people), and group lessons (3-5 people). 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, Maine. 207-688-4539, www.pinelandsfarms.org

Odiorne State Park

Stunning scenery and a kid-friendly science museum make this park a top choice for winter fun. Cross-country skiing along the ocean’s edge … oh yeah! Follow along the coastline past Pebble Beach and Seal Cove to the Frost Point breakwater, about a mile jaunt from the main parking area. You’ll have great views of the Gulf of Maine and the Isles of Shoals in the distance. The kids may want to stop often along the way to look for sea critters in the tidepools.

The Bike Path is another great option, through the woods, looping back past several World War II barricades and bunkers. Save time for a visit to the Seacoast Science Center (Wed.-Sun., ages 12-adult $12, ages 3-11 $8), with a variety of hands-on exhibits and touch tanks. 570 Ocean Blvd, Rye, N.H. 603-436-7406, www.nhstateparks.org/find-parks-trails/odiorne-point-state-park/

Camden Hills State Park

Just outside the pretty seaside town of Camden, Maine, is this gem of a state park with miles of scenic trails. Start with a warm-up on the easy, 0.3-mile Shoreline Trail with views of Penobscot Bay. It’s a perfect trail for little ones, just learning to ski. For a longer trek, try the 5-mile Ski Shelter Trail skirting the base of Mount Megunticook through the woods to a replica of a ski lodge constructed some 70 years ago.

But most people come here to get to the top of Mount Battie. The half-mile trail climbs a few steep pitches and crosses some rocky ledges but the Penobscot Bay and open ocean views from the summit are well worth the scramble. Kick off your skis and climb the stone tower for even loftier vistas. 280 Belfast Road, Camden, Maine. 207-236-3109 or 207-236-0849, www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/trail_activities/camden_trail_conditions.shtml

Smiling Hill Farm Handout

Smiling Hill Farm

More than 25 kilometers of groomed, up-and-down trails weave through the woods and open fields of this historic, long-running dairy farm in Southern Maine, just minutes from downtown Portland. The farm, operated by the Knight family since the 1700s, sits on 500 picturesque acres. Beginning cross-country skiers have plenty of flat, easy routes to follow, but if you’re up for more of a challenge, head to Holstein Hill. There’s an ice cream barn — who cares if it’s cold outside? There are hot drinks and snacks, too. 781 County Road, Westbrook, Maine. 207-775-4818, www.smilinghill.com

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com