New Year’s Eve will be our street’s 1,386th dance party. Here’s why we celebrate.

In March of 2020, as the school I taught in and the schools my kids attended shut down, I saw a news clip about an Italian city where people were meeting on their balconies and having singalongs. I texted the clip to two of my neighbors, Mona and Jamie. “See you at 6?” We were already friendly as a neighborhood, and it sounded like a good way to have a little levity in those weird times. Without anywhere to be for the foreseeable future, I liked the idea of having something scheduled, and I wondered how my neighbors’ lives were changing with the lockdown.

Don’t get me wrong, I’d love a water view, but no amount of money would inspire me to move my family from our cozy neighborhood.

As lottery jackpots grew recently, my mom and I had one of those “what if?” conversations. I told her that my husband wanted to buy the gas station near our home in Milford, New Hampshire. “You’d stay in Milford if you won?” she asked. “Wouldn’t you want to live on the water?”

That evening, our porches came to life as Mona, Jamie, and I, as well as our families and another nearby family, all sang Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” together. The singing and synchronized hair tosses were a welcome reprieve from the anxiety descending everywhere. On the video I took that night on my phone, you can hear Jamie greet another neighbor with “Welcome to our quarantine!”

That first night, there were 12 of us. Our biggest dance nights have had a couple dozen neighbors; some nights there are just a few of us out there, but we have met in the street every day since — this New Year’s Eve will be Myrtle Street’s 1,386th consecutive dance party.

In the beginning, we danced on our porches. Then, the kids went into the street with chalk and drew spots for everyone to dance, 6 feet apart. Eventually, probably a year after we started, we were able to dance together and rejoin our regular scheduled lives, but by then, we’d made 6 o’clock gatherings part of our evening routines, and no one wanted to give them up.

Now, when we meet at 6 p.m., we often skip dancing and just catch up. Sometimes Chris arrives with margaritas, and we linger a little longer. Sometimes we’re planning Taco Tuesday or who’s going to drive the girls to Scouts. Some days, we’re discussing parenting issues, or gardening issues, or puppy training issues. Our street said goodbye to one pup and welcomed four in the past three years.

We’ve celebrated one high school graduation and countless birthdays. We’ve hosted block parties and pig roasts. One of our pig roasts was a drive-through affair during lockdown that raised money for Mona’s nonprofit, the Memo Foundation, created in memory of her son Brandon. Although my kids were very young when Brandon passed and don’t remember him, they feel a strong connection with him through the foundation and great pride in the skate park that has been remade in his memory.

In so many ways, our street in Milford is a throwback to an earlier time — we really do go to each other to borrow eggs and flour (and occasionally, wine). Someone has a doctor’s appointment? Trust that we’ll be checking in after it. Going on vacation? Someone’s already planning on watering your plants.

My kids have lived for years now as true members of a “village” that’s invested in them, that will listen to their stories, their victories, their frustrations, and their jokes. They have been shaped by our neighbors, and they’re better people for the experience.

Yes, I would enjoy watching waves crash on a beautiful shore from my window. For me and my family, however, what we’ve got on our street is worth so much more than a million-dollar view.

Cynthia Georgian Peloquin is a writer in New Hampshire.




