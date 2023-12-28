A Southeast Asian-inspired living room concept is the perfect fit for this family

1 Pauline Curtiss of Patina Designs created an art panel based on an image of the sea that Konduru provided. Copper and gold streaks mimic flecks of light and papier-mâché elements offer a three-dimensional lily pad effect. “Shifting sunlight that creates a dynamic interplay throughout the day makes this an evolving art installation,” the designer says.

Playing off the vaulted wood ceiling, leafy green view, and stone fireplace dominating one side of the room, Soni Konduru developed a Balinese-inspired scheme for this long-neglected living room in Westwood. “The couple, who are both Indian, wanted a colorful, global perspective that draws on different parts of the world,” the founder of Daastann Interior Design Studio says. The focal point is an atmospheric, hand-painted panel that evokes the essence of a serene body of water with floating lily pads. “I wanted to transport the viewer to a tranquil pond in the heart of a tropical place,” Konduru says.

The owners of this home in Westwood wanted a the design in the living room to reflect a colorful, global perspective.

2 Konduru worked with Etsy shop Artkech94 in Marrakesh on the artistic cluster of Moroccan-style brass pendant lights with perforations that cast shadows at night.

3 The art panel, which helps bring down the scale of the 21-foot-high ceiling and camouflages the television, floats 8 inches off the wall to make room for ambient lighting. “We installed lighting behind it on both sides,” Konduru says.

4 The team used oak with a live edge from Mammoth Lumber in Pelham, New Hampshire, for the shelves, which anchor the tableau. “They didn’t need bookshelves or closed storage for equipment,” Konduru says.

5 Family members in Mumbai helped the couple secure the abstract rug with rust and mustard tones. “These sun-warmed colors add warmth, balancing the turquoise,” the designer says.

6 Brightly colored pillows punctuate the large sectional upholstered in family-friendly performance fabric. The mother-of-pearl inlay table with painted gold base is from Artéé Fabrics & Home.