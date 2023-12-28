For sale: Condos with prime views of the New Year’s Eve fireworks

CONDO FEE $850 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $768,000 in 2019

PROS This southwest-facing unit is on the fourth floor of Slip 65 at Clippership Wharf, a 2019 full-service building with 24-hour concierge, fitness center, and outdoor grill area. Enter to find a modern open kitchen at left with quartz counters, flat-panel cabinetry, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Sliders in the living area open to a private balcony and offer sweeping views of the Boston skyline and inner harbor. Past a laundry closet, the carpeted bedroom offers similar harbor views. Across the hall, the bath has a double vanity and step-in rainfall shower. The unit includes one garage space, the Blue Line is two blocks away, and the harbor shuttle to downtown boards just outside the building. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The exterior 65 Lewis Street #409, East Boston Handout

Kyle Buyuksakayan, Compass, 917-770-1447, kyle.buyuksakayan@compass.com

$1,390,000

170 TREMONT STREET #1501 / DOWNTOWN

The living area of 170 Tremont Street #1501, Downtown Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,430

CONDO FEE $2,454 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $1,250,000 in 2019

PROS This 15th-floor unit in the full-service Parkside building looks directly out onto Boston Common—site of most First Night events as well as the 7 p.m. family-friendly fireworks show. (To view the midnight fireworks, head up to the shared roof deck.) Across from the entry hall, and past a bedroom or office, the tiled kitchen has stainless appliances. The open living and dining area beyond offers gleaming hardwoods and a wall of windows overlooking the Common. Past a laundry closet off the entryway, find a bedroom and bath with marble vanity; the primary bedroom has a private bath and downtown skyline views. The building features valet parking, 24-hour concierge, and a penthouse fitness center. CONS Kitchen is closed off to the living area.

The exterior of 170 Tremont Street #1501, Downtown Handout

Elynn Chen, Redfin, 617-870-0043, elynn.chen@redfin.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.