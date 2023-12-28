Readers share stories of their own favorite bagels and other beloved foods

I just finished reading “The Bagel That Was Everything” (November 12), and both my eyes and my mouth are watering. Tears from mourning our loss, and saliva from yearning for just one more nibble of a Sportello everything bagel. One hundred and eighty labor-intensive bagels per Friday equals a mere 15 dozen. Can’t somebody out there figure out a way to mass produce these gems?

I used to buy what I considered the world’s best everything bagels at Zayde’s on Route 1 in Saugus, years ago, but it closed. When I moved to Newburyport, I found Abraham’s Bagels and Pizza, where customers line up out the door at times. The everything bagels are everything I remember from Zayde’s and I love the good crust covered with seeds. I also save the leftover seeds from the bag and sprinkle them on salmon before roasting.

Jenny Pivor

Newburyport

I just finished reading Aaron Pressman’s delicious article about the Sportello bagel, and it has me mourning the fact that I had been oblivious to the existence of such a perfect bagel in our midst! Thanks for penning this ode to a former icon of the Boston food scene. As a fellow native of suburban Boston, I remember when Boston had no food scene at all. Durgin-Park was known for its peppery service, but the food couldn’t have been blander. Legal’s was memorable for having the food delivered to each table willy-nilly. I think that Steve’s Ice Cream was my first rub with culinary greatness. I too waited in long lines, enjoying the boisterous scene while deliberating over which flavor to order (chocolate peanut butter/mint/sweet cream) and which mix-in to add. Then, there was the decadent hot fudge to top it all off.

Amy Goldman

Needham





Bon Appétit recently ran a feature about the best bagels outside of New York City. As a former New Yorker, of course I thought it was a joke—when you grow up in NYC, you are conditioned to believe that everything there is the best...hubris to the max. Anyway, it recommended Rover Bagel in Biddeford, Maine. I had vacationed there years ago when it was a nothing-burger type of place, so I was in disbelief. My partner, Nancy, and I decided to try Biddeford for a short getaway, and gave Rover Bagel a try . . . holy guacamole! Rover Bagels combines the best of bagels and bialys...to die for!

Judith Stone and Nancy Connery

Canton





Rover Bagel has the best everything bagel we’ve ever had. They don’t have them consistently and unfortunately I’ve heard they won’t ship (we live in Medford). The hours seem iffy too. If you go, I’ll take a dozen!!

Millie Petrulis

Medford





We all have nostalgia for that one food item that no other deli or restaurant has ever reproduced. For me it was a tuna sub made by a Greek couple in Putnam Square, Cambridge. It wasn’t a tuna salad with mayo but rather made with tonno, the Italian version. It was on the finest sub roll, and had tomato, finely shredded lettuce, and the best olive oil, and then was put in the oven. I don’t even know the name of the place but it’s long gone. This was 1970 and I still crave that sub. One day I described it to my sister who, as a teen, worked for a summer in Central Square, Cambridge. She said she too had eaten at this Greek sub shop and it was the best for her also. I have no idea what they did to make it so good but I still miss my tonno sub.

Diane Lightburn

North Andover





The perfect bagel was crafted by Bernie Newman in Swampscott. Sixty-plus years in business, the Newman family produced a fabulous array of baked goods. Newman’s Bakery bagels were scrumptious. Crunchy crust. Perfect chew. Years ago I begged Bernie to let me witness the nightly production. No go. Newman’s is gone, and I’m left with a hole in my bagel heart.

Sylvia Belkin

Peabody





I don’t have a perfect bagel story, but I do long for food from my childhood prepared at local restaurants that have been bought out or closed. My family has owned a summer home in Revere for my entire life—passed down through generations since 1919. I grew up there surrounded by small storefronts that served Italian subs dripping with oil and just the right touch of vinegar, and several varieties of pizza, from thin crust light on the cheese with just the right amount of sauce to the bakery-style, thick crust cut into squares. Oh and don’t forget the roast beef sandwiches—not at Kelly’s but the local place. I think we need to form a support group, or better yet, an investment club to get new restaurants to make our favorites.

Deb Furlong

Millis

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.