Five things to do around Boston, Jan. 1-14

Bid farewell to 2023 at sea with the New Year’s Day Boat Trip. Journey to Thompson Island with the Friends of the Boston Harbor Islands and spend the afternoon immersed in forests, meadows, and marshes. Departs at noon from Mass Bay Lines on Rowes Wharf and docks at 4 p.m. Bring food and layers. Tickets required — $30 general admission, $20 children ages 3-12, with discounts available — at bostonharborislands.org .

January 2-7

Call Me Ishmael

Spend 25 consecutive hours reading Herman Melville’s classic at the New Bedford Whaling Museum’s annual Moby-Dick Marathon. Event highlights include a Friday evening cocktail hour and buffet dinner; on Saturday and Sunday, offerings include a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts for kids, a “Stump the Scholars” session, and more. Readings begin at noon on Saturday. $75 for Friday’s dinner; Saturday and Sunday events are free. whalingmuseum.org

January 5-14

Silk and Lace

Complementing the “Fashioned by Sargent” exhibit at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, In Sargent’s Time: Edwardian Dramas highlights the era’s lavish style in four films. Movies range from a coming-of-age love story to an examination of class and corruption. Showings run through January 14. Find times and tickets — $15, with member discount available — at mfa.org.

January 6

Dancing Queen

Stomp your feet and sing along to The Music of Abba at The Wilbur Theatre. Witness the Scandinavian pop supergroup’s hits brought to life by the Direct From Sweden tribute band, complete with sequined costumes, disco choreography, and catchy tunes. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets from $35. thewilbur.com

January 11-14

Jig Jubilee

Click your heels at the annual Boston Celtic Music Festival. In venues across Greater Boston, local musicians of all ages perform traditional shanties and ballads. Fiddles, tin whistles, and pipes in hand, these artists, supported by the Passim School of Music, blend modern melodies with time-honored tunes. Festival also includes a Scottish social dance, an award-winning folk band hailing from Quebec, and a Sunday morning brunch. Ticket prices and showtimes vary. passim.org

