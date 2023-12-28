8 bills tackling some of the New Hampshire’s quirkier problems

From 2001 to 2022, there were 646 House bills and 240 Senate bills introduced on average per year. As of Dec. 19, there were 729 House bills and 290 Senate bills and counting, according to Brown.

This year, lawmakers didn’t hold back on requests for new legislation. Anna Brown, the executive director of Citizens Count, a nonpartisan nonprofit that tracks state legislative efforts, said there were more requests this year than usual.

CONCORD, N.H. – With 424 citizen legislators in the New Hampshire Legislature, lawmakers can file upwards of 1,000 bills each year, identifying the issues they believe the state should most urgently address through new laws.

Advertisement

Of course, there are bills tackling the perennial issues most would expect a state legislature to address – from abortion, to firearms, to bail reform.

But there was also no shortage of original and unexpected requests to legislate on lesser-known issues.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Filing emergency legislation to take my mom’s phone away every time she watches TikTok videos in a public place,” Representative Amanda Bouldin, a Manchester Democrat, said on social media. That’s a joke, but it kind of captures the spirit.

Here are eight that stood out:

House Bill 1423 would require the state to identify all old growth and “mature” forests on public land in New Hampshire, more than 1.5 million acres. Those forests are important to store carbon, mitigate floods and droughts, improve water quality, and protect biodiversity, according to the bill. The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said it would take seven new positions to accomplish the task, which would cost $2.24 million over three years.

If your driving license is suspended, you’d be allowed to mow your lawn if House Bill 1127 passes, although you would still not be able to take your ride-on mower on the road.

Advertisement

House Bill 1100 aims to protect coyotes while they are raising their pups, banning coyote hunting (that’s a thing) from April through July.

Yes, there is a right way to say it, according to one lawmaker, who would like to legislate the correct pronunciation of Concord. Hint: It sounds like “conquered,” not Con-chord. House Bill 1095 would add the “proper pronunciation” to state law.

House Bill 1151 would make it legal for a hotel guest to carry an alcoholic drink they’d purchased at that hotel’s bar or restaurant back to the guest’s room. It has the backing of seven House Republicans, and two Senate Republicans.

House Bill 1246 would allow employers to pay their employees in silver or gold.

House Bill 1249 limits how many inflatables, such as tubes, could be towed behind a motorboat at a time. The cap would be at two inflatables, if it passes.

There are two bills proposing more protection for covered bridges, which have been damaged by trucks. The police chief of Cornish, Doug Hackett, told the Valley News, he’s been plagued by the problem, receiving about half a dozen calls per year about drivers who have hit a bridge. House Bill 1457 would increase the penalty to $1,000 for a first violation, while House Bill 1217 would allow video monitoring of historic covered bridges in order to track down offenders.

Advertisement

These bills will start making their way through the Legislature when it reconvenes in January.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.