Best things to do in Rhode Island: Dec. 29-Jan. 5

My friends, it’s time to kick ‘23 to the curb, and ring in a new year of fun in the 401. Let’s ride.

SOAK UP THE LAST OF THE HOLIDAY VIBES

If you live for the holiday magic, you’ve still got time to soak up the last of it…

Wild animals and bright lights: The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo, a Rhody holiday tradition, brings us “larger-than-life dazzling displays” made of some 3.5 million lights. Grab an adult beverage, hot chocolate, and s’mores and stroll through 40 acres of illuminated pathways. The trail is open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1. Tickets sold online only. Adults $14, kids 2-12, $12; babies 1 and under free. Details here

Newport’s fourth Annual Sparkling Lights at The Breakers includes a “50-foot long, 26-foot-tall light display on the back lawn in the outline of a train from the Vanderbilts’ New York Central and Hudson River Railroad.” Warm up by fire pits with treats, s’mores, drinks and adult beverages for purchase. Through Dec. 30. Tours at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Gates close at 6:30 p.m.; house and grounds close at 8 p.m. Adults $40, youth $10. 44 Ochre Point Ave. Details here

Meanwhile, “Sparkle!” at Blithewold in Bristol glows now through Dec. 31. You might stroll the illuminated gardens and grounds, take part in a scavenger hunt, warm up around the fire in an enclosed garden, listen to seasonal music, grab a hot drink via RI Cruisin’ Cocktails . You can also add a s’mores kit for $5. Preregistration required. Four-person carload $70. Two-person carload $35. Thursday–Sundays. Choose from 5 and 6:30 p.m. arrival time. Details here

Glowing mansions… with ghosts? Yup, the historic mansion Belcourt of Newport hosts a candlelight “Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tours.” According to billing, “ Belcourt has a fascinating paranormal history…the house was once known as the most haunted house in Newport.” Kids 6-12, $10; adults $20. Details here

Speaking of ghosts… ‘Tis the season for Dickens’ classic story of a miser and three spirits. “A Christmas Carol” is on at Trinity Rep, through Dec. 31. From $20. 201 Washington St., Providence. Details here

DISNEY ON ICE

Skip the flight: Disney comes to Rhody this year. Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy will “take families on a journey through timeless tales” as “Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” at PVD’s Amica Mutual Pavilion now through Dec. 31. See Mirabel, Moana, Anna and Elsa, Olaf, the Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Belle and the Beast and more of your fave Disney characters. Prices and showtimes vary. See details here.

GITCHIE, GITCHIE, YA-YA, DA-DA

Catch “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at PPAC now through Dec. 31. The 10-time Tony winner based on Baz Luhrmann’s movie brings a little Paris to PVD — and I have “Lady Marmalade” stuck in my head already. From $64. 220 Weybosset St. Details here.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, STITCH, BLUEY AND ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PIZZA

It’s school vacation week and NYE, so Rumford’s United Skates of America is rolling and rocking. The week’s events include:

A “Glow Skate,” plus laser tag, rock climbing, arcade games and more Dec. 29, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Skating $12, Non-skating $5, roller skate and blade rentals available. Laser Storm and Rock Climbing $5 each.

Followed by an “All-You-Can-Eat-Pizza” Skate Dec. 29 from 4:30 to 7-p.m., and 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Grown-ups: Relive your Britney and Backstreet era with a “2000s Adults Skate Night” on Dec. 29 from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

On New Year’s Eve, a few options. For the tiniest revelers, a Bluey & Marshall Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a New Year’s Stitch (of “Lilo & Stitch” fame) Glow Skate from 2 to 5 p.m.

For older kids, it’s a Family NYE party with Sonic the Hedgehog. Admission ($17.99) includes rollerskate rental, all-you-can-eat pizza, one soda, 10 game tokens, one game of laser tag or rock climbing, New Year’s countdown with confetti explosion, noisemakers, dance party and photo ops with Sonic. Non-skating parents admission: $9.99. Advance tickets highly recommended. 75 New Road, Rumford. Info on all these parties and more here.

GOAT HIKES

Simmons Farm offers hikes with their goats now through Dec. 31. Each walker gets their own goat to walk on a leash on a 90-minute hike around the historic farm. There will be stops along the way to let the goats nibble. See views of Narragansett Bay, pass a babbling brook, meander through open pasture, and visit with pigs, cows, and barnyard birds. Stop. Too charming. Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. each day. GA $25; hike goatless $10. 1942 West Main Road Middletown. Details here.

OH WHAT FUN...

…It is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh, hey! Yup, Liberty Farm & Carriage Company in Burrillville is a working farm that offers private horse carriage (or sleigh rides) year-round. As you might imagine, this is their busy season. As of this writing, they still have private ride time-slots available this week and next week, according to their website. Prices vary. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. Details here and schedule here.

PVD NYE

Ring in 2024 the most Rhody way possible: with a WaterFire. PVD lights up for NYE at 195 District Park starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Think music, artists, roaming entertainment, food trucks, a river lighting at 7 p.m., and fireworks at 8:30. Free. Details here.

SUPPERS AND PARTIES TO CELEBRATE 2023

There are so many Rhody restaurants — from Newport mansions to Providence pubs — offering NYE meals, toasts, and parties, it’s an entire other story. See highlights here.

POLAR PLUNGES

Nothing says New Year’s Day like running into the frigid Atlantic. (It’s a New England thing.) Here’s where to plunge:

You’ll be “Freezin’ for a Reason” at Newport’s Easton’s Beach (aka First Beach) with A Wish Come True’s 20th annual Polar Plunge on Jan. 1. Plunge at noon. (I love this video .) Proceeds help send two kids to Disney World. $25 to plunge; $40 for a plunge towel or fleece blanket; $60 for plunge, towel and blanket. Details and registration here

The 48th Annual Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett benefits Special Olympics Rhode Island. Main plunge at noon, “family-friendly plunge” at 12:30 p.m. Plungers are encouraged to raise or donate $25. Details and pre-registration here.

Where my Tiverton and Little Compton, peeps at? It’s plunge time, baby. The Tiverton Yacht Club sponsors its 12th Penguin Plunge at Grinnell’s Beach Jan. 1. Gather on the beach at 11:45 am, and plunge into the Sakonnet River at noon. The Plunge supports the Tiverton Public Library; plungers are encouraged to raise donations. Details here

Where my fellow American Ninja Warrior fans at? The 13th annual Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge at Goddard State Park Beach in Warwick offers an option: jump into the freezing ocean at noon or embark on a “ninja-style obstacle course… Your bravery helps support MENTOR Rhode Island.” Ninja-style course will run about every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; plunge at noon. Adults $44, Youth $22. Details and registration here

NEW YEAR’S HIKES

Prefer to stay dry? New Year’s walks or hikes are another popular tradition, and luckily, Rhode Island has some stunning spots for strolls – on Jan.1, or any time.

My favorite woodland hiking spot: The 650-acre Weetamoo Woods and the adjacent Pardon Gray Preserve in Tiverton, R.I. combine for some 9 miles of well-marked trails cutting through coastal oak-holly forest and Atlantic white cedar swamp. Make it as long or as short of a walk as you want. You’ll find historic stone walls, a wooden footbridge, historic sawmill remains, ancient outcrops of rock, and maybe horses. Trailheads: East Road, Lake Road, Lafayette Road, Tiverton, R.I. Trail map here. Details here.

A short drive from Providence, Lincoln Woods State Park offers miles of paved walks and woodland hikes. 2 Manchester Print Works Road. Details here.

A swath of 464 acres by Narragansett Bay, Bristol’s Colt State Park would make for an idyllic New Year’s Day walk, with open fields, paved paths, trails and shoreline. Route 114, Bristol.

Learn more about Rhode Island’s 12 State Parks here.

Well, neighbors, it’s been another fantastic year with you, celebrating all the fun the Ocean State has to offer. I toast with Autocrat to you now— here’s to more 401 fun in ‘24. If you have fun ideas or events planned, I’m your girl. Hit me up in the New Year via email, Twitter or Insta, and you just might make this column.

Cheers, neighbors. And until next week (year), Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.