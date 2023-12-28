Boston police seek public’s help to identify suspect in postal worker robbery in Dorchester

At around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a radio call reporting an armed robbery at Talbot and Welles avenues, police said in a statement . Officers located a postal worker who said his mail key was stolen at gunpoint, the statement said.

Boston police are seeking the public's help to identify the suspect in the armed robbery of a postal worker in Dorchester Thursday.

The postal worker described the male suspect as a light-skinned male, in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, and a black ski mask at the time of the robbery, the statement said.

The suspect fled on Talbot Avenue toward Washington Street, police said.

Thursday’s robbery is the second attack on a postal worker this week. On Wednesday, a US Postal Service letter carrier was robbed by two men in Randolph.

An investigation into Thursday’s robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4335. To assist the investigation anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.